The state of the Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse

Parks said that the deterioration of the breakwater wall has posed challenges to the foundation. Studies over the past two decades have shown that tides and storms have caused the ocean bed to erode. The seabed at the breakwater, on average, is about 50 feet deep.

“There is a 140-feet-deep scour hole at the end of the wall, and the rocks from underneath the lighthouse and from around it are tumbling down into it gradually over time,” Parks said.

According to Parks, the only way to fix the issue is to fill the hole.

In 2022, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers surveyed the wall and developed a report that estimates repairs will cost between $90 million and $120 million. Restoring the breakwater would be funded by the corps, but Parks doubts that the money would be allocated to a project that would only provide a temporary fix.

The report estimated that the breakwater is still 95% effective, except for the section supporting the lighthouse.

“For the last four years, [the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers] allowed us to maintain [the lighthouse], but they have not allowed us to use it as an educational device, as a tourist attraction, which obviously has cut pretty dramatically into the funding of the foundation,” Parks said.

Maintenance for the lighthouse involves volunteers taking a boat out to the lighthouse and cleaning and painting the exterior.

Though they continue to maintain the outside of the lighthouse, Parks said the foundation has had to pause restoration work to the lighthouse’s interior, since it puts a financial strain on the foundation. He said they likely won’t continue interior work until they can offer tours again.

Parks also said that since the tours closed, volunteers are not able to travel out to the lighthouse for repairs as often. In the past, volunteers would do about three trips per year.

“Every time we go out there, it’s $3,000 plus all the paint that we purchase, and all the painting gear that we need,” Parks said. “We’ve kind of curtailed our activities because it’s so expensive, and our revenue has dropped because we’re not able to do the tours. So, we’re kind of in a pinch financially while still trying to do our best to maintain the structure.”

The foundation had planned to do a 100th anniversary boat tour to the lighthouse earlier this fall, but Parks said due to weather, it was rescheduled to next summer.

“It’s just an amazing thing to be up next to and inside of and to stand up on the top level, and be able to look out and see the coast up and down the bay,” Parks said. “It’s a precious thing, and people, for the most part, they’re only now able to look at it from afar. Their access has been cut off.”

The corps is monitoring the breakwater wall, and in 2025 installed a GPS unit to track any movement from the structure. According to Parks, that GPS hasn’t detected any movement in the last 16 months or so.

“If nothing were to change in terms of the physics of the ocean and the wall it sits on, it probably would sit there for another hundred years. But we know how quickly things change and you’re dealing with Mother Nature and storms,” Parks said.

Warrington said that the lighthouse is part of Sussex County’s shared history. He noted that around the county, the image of the Cape Henlopen Lighthouse looms large, despite the fact that it collapsed into the ocean around the same time the Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse was built.

“We let that fall 100 years ago and we have not forgotten it since,” Warrington said. “It still just stands there and haunts us after letting it fall. And unfortunately, that same thing is going to repeat itself 100 years later if we don’t do something.”