Historic lighthouse in Lewes turns 100 amid concerns over its future
The Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse, built in 1926, sits atop an eroding breakwater. The nonprofit that owns the lighthouse says relocating it to land might save it.
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Off Cape Henlopen State Park, at the end of a long breakwater wall sits the black and white Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse. When walking along the Point, where the bay meets the ocean, visitors can see the historic structure at the mouth of the Delaware Bay, where it has stood tall for a century.
Over the years, the lighthouse has helped safely guide commercial, recreational and military vessels through the Delaware Bay, and has also served as a piece of Delaware’s maritime history.
Ben Warrington, a Sussex County native, grew up around the lighthouse and always wanted to visit it, but thought kayaking out that direction would not be feasible. In 2016, he reached out to the Delaware River and Bay Lighthouse Foundation about helping paint the lighthouse.
“I’ve been hooked ever since,” Warrington said. “I’ve been going out there painting every summer and just helping work on things in the lighthouse, and it’s been such a nice experience going out there.”
Now, Warrington is a board member for the foundation. It’s a volunteer-based nonprofit that helps preserve and maintain the lighthouse.
“I think the whole goal of the foundation is really just to be a good steward of the lighthouse and keep it going, so everyone can still enjoy it,” Warrington said.
Built in 1926, the lighthouse turned 100 years old this November. However, members of the public can only view it from a distance. The foundation’s lighthouse tours stopped about four years ago, due to the eroding breakwater it sits on.
Warrington said that the lighthouse’s future does not belong on the breakwater, and that even though the structure is fine, the erosion could one day lead to the lighthouse falling into the water.
“It might be 10 years from now, it might be five years from now — but at some point that lighthouse is going to be in the ocean and it is going to be at the bottom of the ocean, and at that point it’s too late,” Warrington said.
The foundation has been assessing the lighthouse’s future, as well as positing that the lighthouse should potentially be moved from the breakwater to on land somewhere in Lewes.
“I think it had a great chapter one, 100 years out there doing its job,” Warrington said. “But now, it’s time to bring it back to land and let everybody enjoy it.”
The lighthouse’s history
The breakwater the lighthouse sits on was originally built to provide a place for ships to anchor to safely during stormy weather. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, its construction was authorized in 1825 and completed in 1869. A second breakwater structure was completed in 1901 to accommodate larger ships.
The Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse is the fourth lighthouse to occupy that area of the breakwater. Past structures were made out of wood, including two temporary beacons built in 1902 that were later destroyed in a storm.
A more permanent structure was completed in 1908, which the foundation’s president, Ron Parks, said was intended for lightkeepers to live in. Two consecutive storms moved the lighthouse off its foundation, leading to it being dismantled in 1925.
The current lighthouse was completed a year later and replaced the original 1908 one. The 76-foot-tall cast-iron structure is considered a “spark plug” lighthouse, since its rounded shape and large concrete base resembles a spark plug.
Parks said that when waves hit the lighthouse, its shape helps direct the water’s impact up and out from it, minimizing damage.
“It is a sturdy structure. It’s not permanent. It’s as permanent as anything that humanity builds, but nature always wins,” Parks said.
The lighthouse is three stories tall, with the top half featuring living quarters, a watch room and a lightroom. The lighthouse was manned continuously from 1926 to 1973, when the light was later automated. It still functions as a navigational aid.
The Delaware River and Bay Lighthouse Foundation signed a lease to manage the lighthouse in 2002 and took ownership of it in 2004.
“The government wanted to divest themselves of some properties that were difficult and expensive to maintain,” Parks said. “So they were willing to turn it over to a nonprofit organization of the community, in order that we would maintain and preserve the structure.”
While the U.S. Coast Guard operates the lighthouse’s beacon and fog horn, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintains the breakwater, and the foundation works on preserving the structure.
When the foundation took ownership of the lighthouse, it had been unoccupied for nearly 30 years and was in desperate need of repair. From 2002 to 2009, the foundation rebuilt the lighthouse’s landing dock 13 times due to storms. In 2009, two nor’easters wiped out the upper and lower docks, and later, Hurricane Sandy destroyed the dock and made the lighthouse inaccessible.
In 2016, federal grant money helped the foundation rebuild the dock again, and the foundation was able to continue preservation efforts. Warrington said that prior to the dock repair, there was a period where no one was able to work on the lighthouse.
“It was totally orange, the paint on the inside, it completely peeled away,” Warrington said. “And ever since then, we’ve been in like a second chapter of trying to restore the lighthouse to where it was and just keep up with it.”
By 2018, the foundation started offering public tours of the lighthouse.
The state of the Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse
Parks said that the deterioration of the breakwater wall has posed challenges to the foundation. Studies over the past two decades have shown that tides and storms have caused the ocean bed to erode. The seabed at the breakwater, on average, is about 50 feet deep.
“There is a 140-feet-deep scour hole at the end of the wall, and the rocks from underneath the lighthouse and from around it are tumbling down into it gradually over time,” Parks said.
According to Parks, the only way to fix the issue is to fill the hole.
In 2022, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers surveyed the wall and developed a report that estimates repairs will cost between $90 million and $120 million. Restoring the breakwater would be funded by the corps, but Parks doubts that the money would be allocated to a project that would only provide a temporary fix.
The report estimated that the breakwater is still 95% effective, except for the section supporting the lighthouse.
“For the last four years, [the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers] allowed us to maintain [the lighthouse], but they have not allowed us to use it as an educational device, as a tourist attraction, which obviously has cut pretty dramatically into the funding of the foundation,” Parks said.
Maintenance for the lighthouse involves volunteers taking a boat out to the lighthouse and cleaning and painting the exterior.
Though they continue to maintain the outside of the lighthouse, Parks said the foundation has had to pause restoration work to the lighthouse’s interior, since it puts a financial strain on the foundation. He said they likely won’t continue interior work until they can offer tours again.
Parks also said that since the tours closed, volunteers are not able to travel out to the lighthouse for repairs as often. In the past, volunteers would do about three trips per year.
“Every time we go out there, it’s $3,000 plus all the paint that we purchase, and all the painting gear that we need,” Parks said. “We’ve kind of curtailed our activities because it’s so expensive, and our revenue has dropped because we’re not able to do the tours. So, we’re kind of in a pinch financially while still trying to do our best to maintain the structure.”
The foundation had planned to do a 100th anniversary boat tour to the lighthouse earlier this fall, but Parks said due to weather, it was rescheduled to next summer.
“It’s just an amazing thing to be up next to and inside of and to stand up on the top level, and be able to look out and see the coast up and down the bay,” Parks said. “It’s a precious thing, and people, for the most part, they’re only now able to look at it from afar. Their access has been cut off.”
The corps is monitoring the breakwater wall, and in 2025 installed a GPS unit to track any movement from the structure. According to Parks, that GPS hasn’t detected any movement in the last 16 months or so.
“If nothing were to change in terms of the physics of the ocean and the wall it sits on, it probably would sit there for another hundred years. But we know how quickly things change and you’re dealing with Mother Nature and storms,” Parks said.
Warrington said that the lighthouse is part of Sussex County’s shared history. He noted that around the county, the image of the Cape Henlopen Lighthouse looms large, despite the fact that it collapsed into the ocean around the same time the Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse was built.
“We let that fall 100 years ago and we have not forgotten it since,” Warrington said. “It still just stands there and haunts us after letting it fall. And unfortunately, that same thing is going to repeat itself 100 years later if we don’t do something.”
From sea to land?
Since March, the foundation has been considering another alternative to saving the lighthouse — relocating it to land.
“Our feeling is if we could figure out a way to get it to land, there would be a lot of activity around it. There’d be a lot of educational opportunities for local schools, for historical societies, for the people who are interested in the maritime history of the area,” Parks said.
The foundation had contracted ICC Commonwealth, an international engineering firm, to conduct a feasibility study to determine how much relocation would cost. Parks said the estimated cost would be between $5 million and $10 million, which would be more financially viable compared to the breakwater repair costs.
He also said that with the community’s interest in nautical history, it wouldn’t necessarily be a problem to generate the funds needed for the project.
Parks said the foundation has talked with the Lewes City Council and Parks and Recreation Committee regarding a possible relocation, but that they have not pursued the idea “too extensively,” since they want to know how the Lewes community feels about the prospect first.
“We wanted to kind of give Lewes residents, the community of Lewes, the opportunity to express their thoughts and feelings about it first before anything on a larger level was explored,” Parks said.
A new location for the lighthouse has yet to be identified.
“It could be such a great attraction to the area, but the most important part of my mind, wherever it goes, somewhere public and somewhere the public can always access it,” Warrington said. “Because it’s not just the foundation’s lighthouse. It’s not just the Coast Guard’s. It’s ours. It’s our shared history.”
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