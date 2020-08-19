Gunman shoots 2 teens, 3 men in North Philadelphia

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

Five people, including two teens, were hospitalized following a mass shooting in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

A 15-year-old boy, 18-year-old man, 24-year-old man, 20-year-old man and 21-year-old man were all on North 30th and West Cumberland streets around 4 p.m. Tuesday when a gunman opened fire.

The 18-year-old was shot twice in the head, the 24-year-old once in the right hand and once in the left arm and the 15-year-old once in the right leg. Police did not reveal where the 20-year-old and 21-year-old victims were struck.

The 18-year-old man is currently in critical condition. The 15-year-old is in serious condition.

Police have not yet released the conditions of the other three victims.

The shooting is part of a rash of gun violence that has plagued Philadelphia in recent months.

Over the weekend at least 41 people were struck and eight killed in 30 separate shootings in the city between Friday night and Sunday evening.

There have been nearly 2,000 shootings and more than 1,200 people struck this year, according to police statistics, which are current only through Aug. 16. That represents a jump of nearly 620 shootings and almost 320 people struck since the same time last year, though the figures grew overnight into Monday morning.

Homicides in Philadelphia are also up, with at least 276 people killed since Monday night, marking a 31% increase since the same time last year.

Deputy Managing Director Vanessa Garrett Harley, the city’s top official for violence prevention, and Temple University gun policy researcher Jason Gravel told NBC10 that they believe the COVID-19 pandemic could be compounding a gun violence epidemic that has been getting worse in recent years.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.