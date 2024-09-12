From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro put pen to paper Tuesday and signed an Executive Order to resume the state’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention (OGVP). The office is part of the Commonwealth’s Commission on Crime and Delinquency, which builds on the progress made in the 2024-2025 bipartisan budget that will allocate $56.5 million towards gun violence prevention.

“I’ve spoken to too many Pennsylvanians who’ve lost loved ones to gun violence – that’s why today, my Administration took real action to re-establish and resource Pennsylvania’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention,” said Gov. Josh Shapiro. “Under Lieutenant Governor Davis’ leadership at PCCD, we will bring together public safety and public health experts, gun violence survivors and advocates, and leaders from state and local agencies to address and prevent gun violence across the Commonwealth. We’re going to continue to work together to ensure that every Pennsylvanian can be safe and feel safe in their communities – and have the real freedom that comes when you can walk down the street in your community without worrying about gun violence.”

State House and Senate leaders of the PA Safe Caucus applauded Gov. Josh Shapiro’s move Tuesday to reestablish the Office of Gun Violence Prevention as part of an effort to marshal every possible resource to keep Pennsylvanians safe.

“Pennsylvanians are wondering if they will be safe at a concert or a grocery store or their house of faith, or if their children might encounter an unsecured firearm at a friend’s house or will one day hide under a desk while a school shooter thunders down the hallway,” said House PA Safe Caucus Co-chair Dan Frankel. “I’m proud to partner with a governor who doesn’t find any of that OK and doesn’t think we are powerless to stop it.”

“I applaud Governor Shapiro for taking the necessary steps to ensure safety for our communities. For decades, Republicans in the Pennsylvania legislature have blocked almost every attempt to regulate firearms, and the result has been beyond tragic for our communities,” said House PA Safe Caucus co-chair Anthony Bellmon. “This renewed office will make sure that gun violence prevention and community support are front and center as we lawmakers keep up the fight to pass meaningful, proven regulations that will save lives.”

Senate PA Safe Caucus Co-chairs Steven Santarsiero and Amanda Cappelletti thanked Shapiro and Davis for their leadership and noted that the administration’s community-focused approach is making a difference.

“It is long overdue for action to stop the cycle of gun violence that has touched every corner of our society,” Santarsiero said. “Reasonable gun safety measures will keep our communities safe, protect our children, and not infringe on the rights of responsible gun owners. As co-chair of the PA Safe Caucus, I applaud the governor for reestablishing the Office of Gun Violence Prevention and have full confidence Lieutenant Governor Davis will do an exceptional job heading up this critical public safety effort.”