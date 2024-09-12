Advocates praise action to resume Pennsylvania’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention
Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order to resume the Office of Gun Violence Prevention.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro put pen to paper Tuesday and signed an Executive Order to resume the state’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention (OGVP). The office is part of the Commonwealth’s Commission on Crime and Delinquency, which builds on the progress made in the 2024-2025 bipartisan budget that will allocate $56.5 million towards gun violence prevention.
“I’ve spoken to too many Pennsylvanians who’ve lost loved ones to gun violence – that’s why today, my Administration took real action to re-establish and resource Pennsylvania’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention,” said Gov. Josh Shapiro. “Under Lieutenant Governor Davis’ leadership at PCCD, we will bring together public safety and public health experts, gun violence survivors and advocates, and leaders from state and local agencies to address and prevent gun violence across the Commonwealth. We’re going to continue to work together to ensure that every Pennsylvanian can be safe and feel safe in their communities – and have the real freedom that comes when you can walk down the street in your community without worrying about gun violence.”
State House and Senate leaders of the PA Safe Caucus applauded Gov. Josh Shapiro’s move Tuesday to reestablish the Office of Gun Violence Prevention as part of an effort to marshal every possible resource to keep Pennsylvanians safe.
“Pennsylvanians are wondering if they will be safe at a concert or a grocery store or their house of faith, or if their children might encounter an unsecured firearm at a friend’s house or will one day hide under a desk while a school shooter thunders down the hallway,” said House PA Safe Caucus Co-chair Dan Frankel. “I’m proud to partner with a governor who doesn’t find any of that OK and doesn’t think we are powerless to stop it.”
“I applaud Governor Shapiro for taking the necessary steps to ensure safety for our communities. For decades, Republicans in the Pennsylvania legislature have blocked almost every attempt to regulate firearms, and the result has been beyond tragic for our communities,” said House PA Safe Caucus co-chair Anthony Bellmon. “This renewed office will make sure that gun violence prevention and community support are front and center as we lawmakers keep up the fight to pass meaningful, proven regulations that will save lives.”
Senate PA Safe Caucus Co-chairs Steven Santarsiero and Amanda Cappelletti thanked Shapiro and Davis for their leadership and noted that the administration’s community-focused approach is making a difference.
“It is long overdue for action to stop the cycle of gun violence that has touched every corner of our society,” Santarsiero said. “Reasonable gun safety measures will keep our communities safe, protect our children, and not infringe on the rights of responsible gun owners. As co-chair of the PA Safe Caucus, I applaud the governor for reestablishing the Office of Gun Violence Prevention and have full confidence Lieutenant Governor Davis will do an exceptional job heading up this critical public safety effort.”
Homicides decreased by 16% across the state last year, according to Gov. Shapiro’s office, compared to 13% nationally. Additionally, 29 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties saw declines in homicides, including a 23% decrease in Philadelphia, the office wrote.
As of September, the office wrote that homicides in Philadelphia are down 36% in 2024 compared to the year before.
“As a mom, a Pennsylvanian, a public health expert, and as co-chair of the PA Safe Caucus, I applaud Governor Shapiro’s efforts to address gun violence in Pennsylvania by reestablishing the Office of Gun Violence Prevention. Safe and healthy communities are my top priority, and this executive order furthers that mission, pushing for a comprehensive and multi-faceted approach to ending gun violence in our commonwealth,” Cappelletti said.
According to the governor’s office, 1,759 people die are fatally shot on average each year in Pennsylvania and another 4,020 are wounded.
The Pennsylvania chapters of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, both part of Everytown for Gun Safety’s grassroots network, released the following statement:
“Governor Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Davis have a long history in the fight against gun violence across the Commonwealth, and with this executive order, they are reaffirming their commitment to our safety,” said Ashley Womble, a volunteer with the Pennsylvania chapter of Moms Demand Action. “As daily instances of gun violence devastate our communities, we must keep investing in the safety of our communities. I’m grateful that we have leaders who are willing to fight for gun violence prevention not just with their words, but with their actions and I look forward to seeing the progress we can make together.”
“We deserve leaders who are going to take action on gun violence and put our safety first. By funding the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, Governor Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Davis are doing just that,” said Katie Brumbaugh, a volunteer leader with the Villanova University Students Demand Action chapter. “My generation is committed to working together to end gun violence, and we’re grateful to have partners in the Shapiro-Davis administration. This is how we actually save lives.”
According to the governor’s office, the executive order places the following responsibilities on the Pennsylvania Office of Gun Violence Prevention:
-
-
- Convening an advisory group of national, state, and community violence prevention experts, survivors of gun violence, health and behavioral care practitioners, members of law enforcement, and other state agencies;
- Partnering with the Pennsylvania Departments of Health (DOH) and Human Services (DHS), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and other Commonwealth entities to create and maintain a comprehensive online Gun Violence Data Dashboard and resource hub to track gun violence deaths, nonfatal gun-related injuries, and overall trends in crime and violence and serve as a “one-stop-shop” for data and research on gun violence in Pennsylvania;
- Collaborating with DOH’s Division of Violence Prevention, DHS, and other key stakeholders to increase awareness of firearm safety practices like safer storage;
- Developing a gun violence prevention plan for the Commonwealth; including a multi-faceted approach to address youth gun involvement and gun violence and addressing the intersections of gun violence with domestic violence;
- Applying for non-state funding to support research, analysis, and implementation of effective gun violence prevention strategies; and
- Working with PCCD’s Office of Victims’ Services to improve services and support for gun violence victims, building on the agency’s Resources for Victims of Gun Violence Initiative.
-
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.