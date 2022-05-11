‘Goody Bag’ pill mill doctor from Montco sentenced to 20 years
A Montgomery County pill mill doctor has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Andrew Berkowitz, 62, of Huntington Valley, PA, was also ordered to pay a $40,000 fine and almost $4 million in restitution.
Berkowitz operated in Philadelphia under the name A+ Pain Management. He pleaded guilty in January 2020, to 19 counts of health care fraud, and 23 counts of distributing oxycodone illegitimately.
Prosecutors say he fraudulently billed all manner of unnecessary treatments and gave every patient what they called a “goody bag,” a tote bag filled with prescription drugs for pain, anxiety, and inflammation.
Berkowitz also prescribed oxycodone to “pill-seeking” patients in exchange for their tacit approval that he would submit excessive claims to the patient’s insurer
“Doctors who dare engage in healthcare fraud and drug diversion, two drivers of the opioid epidemic ravaging our communities, should heed this sentence as a warning that they will be held responsible, criminally and financially,” said U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams. “Our office will continue to root out healthcare fraud and drug diversion in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in all its forms.”
From 2015 through 2018, prosecutors say the doctor made $4 million in fraudulent proceeds