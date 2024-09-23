Gettysburg College investigates swim team after racial slur is carved on student

A student at Gettysburg College in southern Pennsylvania has left the school after a campus investigation found the student responsible for etching a racial slur across another student’s chest during a social gathering earlier this month.

Gettysburg College told NPR on Monday the student was no longer enrolled but declined to comment on whether the student was expelled or decided to leave, citing student privacy laws. The names of the students involved have also not been made public.

Over the past few weeks, the small liberal arts college of the some 2,200 students made national headlines after the school announced it was investigating a report of a hate crime. According to the school’s website, 62% of its students are white while 21% are non-international students of color.

The incident occurred on Sept. 6 during an informal gathering among the men’s swim team at an on-campus residence, according to statements made by the college and the victim’s family.

There, a student used a box cutter to write the N-word across their teammate’s chest, the victim’s family wrote in a statement published Friday in the campus newspaper, The Gettysburgian. The family added that their son was the only person of color at the gathering.

“The reprehensible act was committed by a fellow student-athlete, someone he considered his friend, someone whom he trusted,” the family said, according to the paper.