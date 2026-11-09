Philly Habitat for Humanity project will overhaul blighted East Germantown rentals

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Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia is transforming a long-vacant apartment complex in Germantown into 16 affordable homeownership units, marking the first project in a wider initiative to redevelop blighted properties that once belonged to a notorious landlord.

The townhomes on East Collom Street have sat empty for two decades, attracting squatters, illegal dumping and repeated complaints. The site is now fenced off thanks to a partnership with the Philadelphia Housing Authority, which essentially donated the properties to Habitat.

The $3 million development will be known as Lena Commons. Habitat expects to complete the project within the next three years.

“These right now are houses. But these will become homes where families will grow and thrive and become part of a beautiful, thriving neighborhood here in Germantown,” said Corinne O’Connell, Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia’s CEO, during Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

Construction is moving forward after Germantown experienced a wave of new residential development after decades of disinvestment, a shift that continues to raise concerns about rapid gentrification among longtime neighbors.

In the Habitat project, residents see an opportunity to add affordable housing to an area that still has a great need for it. It’s also hoped the project will help revitalize East Collom Street, a block long impacted by gun violence and blight.

“We have a bright future,” said Robert Johnson, a block captain on nearby Lena Street.