Philly Habitat for Humanity project will overhaul blighted East Germantown rentals
The townhomes will become homeownership units after becoming vacant in 2006.
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Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia is transforming a long-vacant apartment complex in Germantown into 16 affordable homeownership units, marking the first project in a wider initiative to redevelop blighted properties that once belonged to a notorious landlord.
The townhomes on East Collom Street have sat empty for two decades, attracting squatters, illegal dumping and repeated complaints. The site is now fenced off thanks to a partnership with the Philadelphia Housing Authority, which essentially donated the properties to Habitat.
The $3 million development will be known as Lena Commons. Habitat expects to complete the project within the next three years.
“These right now are houses. But these will become homes where families will grow and thrive and become part of a beautiful, thriving neighborhood here in Germantown,” said Corinne O’Connell, Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia’s CEO, during Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony.
Construction is moving forward after Germantown experienced a wave of new residential development after decades of disinvestment, a shift that continues to raise concerns about rapid gentrification among longtime neighbors.
In the Habitat project, residents see an opportunity to add affordable housing to an area that still has a great need for it. It’s also hoped the project will help revitalize East Collom Street, a block long impacted by gun violence and blight.
“We have a bright future,” said Robert Johnson, a block captain on nearby Lena Street.
Like other Habitat properties, the three-bedroom homes will be renovated with help from volunteers. They will then be offered to households earning up to 80% of the area median income. In Philadelphia, that translates to $88,350 for a family of three.
Applicants must complete educational workshops and homeowner counseling, put money toward closing costs, and complete 125 hours of sweat equity, which includes time helping build and repair other properties Habitat is developing.
PHA took control of the complex in October after acquiring 28 neglected properties from the Philadelphia Land Bank, with the vast majority in Germantown. All of them were tied to a group of companies controlled by Emanuel Freeman, who ran Germantown Settlement for more than two decades until a bankruptcy judge ordered the politically connected nonprofit to liquidate.
The properties — a mix of townhomes, rowhouses and apartment buildings — went to PHA after the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority took the extraordinary step of seizing them following a protracted legal battle with Freeman.
The fight centered on federal loans awarded to Settlement to develop low-income housing in Germantown — loans Freeman never repaid. The case was triggered by a group of dedicated neighbors, including the late Yvonne Haskins, who spent weeks photographing and documenting Freeman’s negligence, then presented their findings to the redevelopment authority.
Wednesday’s ceremony made no mention of Freeman or Germantown Settlement, but neighborhood stakeholders are eager to see these properties return to productive use, starting with Lena Commons.
“We’ve been waiting for this forever,” said veteran developer Ken Weinstein.
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