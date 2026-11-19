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A preservation battle is heating up over a vacant Catholic church in Germantown slated for demolition after more than a century in the neighborhood.

The fight concerns St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church. Its owner, Independence Mission Schools, wants to tear down the Northwest Philadelphia property to create a recreational field for DePaul Catholic School, a K-8 school that sits feet away on West Logan Street.

Neighbors strongly oppose the school’s plans and are urging the Philadelphia Historical Commission to designate the church a city landmark, a move that would largely protect the property against demolition.

“Somebody called it blasphemy. That’s a funny word because it’s a religious term, but that’s what it is,” said longtime resident Ann Marie Doley. “Why would anyone tear down a beautiful building like that to make sports fields? It makes no sense. It seems incredibly selfish and disrespectful.”

Independence Mission Schools, or IMS, bought the church in 2016, roughly four years after the Archdiocese of Philadelphia closed it as part of a broader strategic plan. At the time, the nonprofit planned to repurpose the property for DePaul students.

A decade later, after spending considerable time and money exploring the project, officials insist that converting the church is cost prohibitive, and that demolition is the only option.

“Two years ago, the owner began the process toward demolition because the playing field would be of greater value to the school,” said George Thomas, a Philadelphia-based architectural and cultural historian.