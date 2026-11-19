Germantown neighbors are fighting to save a century-old Philadelphia church from demolition
A school wants to replace the church with an athletic field. Residents hope to stop that plan by making the property a historic landmark.
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A preservation battle is heating up over a vacant Catholic church in Germantown slated for demolition after more than a century in the neighborhood.
The fight concerns St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church. Its owner, Independence Mission Schools, wants to tear down the Northwest Philadelphia property to create a recreational field for DePaul Catholic School, a K-8 school that sits feet away on West Logan Street.
Neighbors strongly oppose the school’s plans and are urging the Philadelphia Historical Commission to designate the church a city landmark, a move that would largely protect the property against demolition.
“Somebody called it blasphemy. That’s a funny word because it’s a religious term, but that’s what it is,” said longtime resident Ann Marie Doley. “Why would anyone tear down a beautiful building like that to make sports fields? It makes no sense. It seems incredibly selfish and disrespectful.”
Independence Mission Schools, or IMS, bought the church in 2016, roughly four years after the Archdiocese of Philadelphia closed it as part of a broader strategic plan. At the time, the nonprofit planned to repurpose the property for DePaul students.
A decade later, after spending considerable time and money exploring the project, officials insist that converting the church is cost prohibitive, and that demolition is the only option.
“Two years ago, the owner began the process toward demolition because the playing field would be of greater value to the school,” said George Thomas, a Philadelphia-based architectural and cultural historian.
To strengthen its argument, IMS has hired lawyers, paid for a consultant report and won backing from several local lawmakers, including members of Philadelphia City Council and the Pennsylvania General Assembly.
For now, the church’s future is uncertain.
On Wednesday, a committee of the historical commission advanced a nomination to add the property to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places, but a second and final vote, scheduled for Dec. 11, must take place for that to happen.
If the church is designated as historic, IMS can file a claim with the commission’s Committee on Financial Hardship. The nonprofit can also appeal the decision in the Court of Common Pleas.
Historical value of St. Francis
St. Francis parish began in a basement chapel before growing into one of the Archdiocese’s largest churches.
Construction was completed around 1928, when Germantown was home to a large Irish Catholic community, including many who worked in the factories in and around Wayne Junction Station, then a stop along the Reading Railroad.
“Though not formally designated a national parish, St. Francis functioned in practice as a distinctly Irish parish in its early decades, shaped by Irish clergy, Irish devotional culture and a largely Irish immigrant and second-generation congregation,” according to the historic nomination submitted by the SoLo Germantown Civic Association.
The granite structure consists of a nave and two square towers, the tallest of which rises nearly 120 feet. The nave, where the congregation sits, features a large rose window positioned above a triple-arched entrance.
Church architect Francis Ferdinand Durang designed the upper building, continuing his father’s legacy of creating institutional buildings for Catholic congregations in the region.
However, Independence Mission Schools argues that neither the church nor its architect are historically significant. A consultant report prepared for the school network by Philadelphia-based preservation firm CivicVisions bluntly states that it is “an insignificant building by an unimportant architect.”
A separate legal memo penned by attorneys at Cozen O’Connor, one of the country’s largest law firms, also asserts that designating the property would scuttle years of planning and potentially violate constitutional property rights.
“The nomination would saddle the DePaul School with the burden of maintaining a building of no use to the school, in memory of people who never particularly valued it and moved away or died,” the memo reads.
The report from CivicVisions estimates that it would take at least $12.5 million to reuse the church. By comparison, demolishing the property, as well as removing asbestos, would cost upwards of $2 million.
An outpouring of support
Opponents of the proposal say they support the school, which largely serves low-income families from the area, but desperately want to see St. Francis repurposed so an important piece of the neighborhood’s history can be preserved.
Ahead of the recent committee meeting, more than 60 people submitted letters and emails to the commission, imploring it to designate the church, including Doley and prominent developer Ken Weinstein, who said he had the opportunity to buy the church but backed down when DePaul expressed interest.
“I gave DePaul the chance to save St. Francis. Now I ask DePaul and Independence Mission Schools to give someone else that same chance by offering the church for sale to a buyer committed to restoring and reusing it. St. Francis is part of the fabric of our community. Once it is gone, it is gone forever. Please approve this nomination,” Weinstein wrote.
A handful of Democratic politicians from the area are asking the commission to do the opposite — so the school can move forward with its plans.
“The condition of the building is such that it is not feasible for IMS, despite their best efforts, to raise enough money to preserve it. No other community congregation has expressed interest in utilizing the facility and taking on the challenge of maintaining it,” wrote state Sen. Art Haywood, D-Philadelphia, in a letter to the commission.
During Wednesday’s committee hearing, speaker after speaker argued that the church should be preserved.
The committee agreed, voting unanimously to move the nomination forward after pushing back on the idea that it lacked merit, and that it was submitted at the 11th hour to disrupt a plan already in progress.
“We’re often beat to the demolition permit desk in preservation history in Philadelphia by those who want to demolish a building. But it’s often the case that the urgency doesn’t appear until late in the case,” said architectural historian Jeffrey Cohen.
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