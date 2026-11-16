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After months of deliberation, Georgetown has officially repealed a divisive zoning law that allowed for up to 12 cottages or tiny homes to be built on an acre of land within the town’s limits.

The Georgetown Town Council voted 3 to 1 to repeal the ordinance at their Nov. 9 meeting. More than a dozen people voiced their opposition to cottage housing prior to the vote, many of whom had attended several past Council meetings where the subject was discussed.

The repeal will not impact a cottage community project spearheaded by nonprofit Little Living, since the council already approved it. That project is designed for working, low-income individuals and families.

However, some Georgetown residents believe that allowing cottage communities could bring more homeless people into town, despite the proposed projects not being designed for people without homes.

“If this turns into a trailer park situation, we’re done,” Georgetown resident Janice Jones said during public comment. “To protect our property values, to protect our neighborhoods, to protect our kids, we cannot give things away and expect gold in return.”

The repeal comes after Springboard Delaware, a nonprofit focusing on providing housing for underserved communities, filed a lawsuit against the town. The organization was in the process of developing their own cottage community in Georgetown. It also operates Georgetown’s Navigation Shelter, or Pallet Village, which serves as transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness.

Georgetown’s cottage housing law was adopted nearly a year ago by the previous Council. Current Mayor Angela Townsend openly opposed the cottage ordinance when it was voted on.

“I was on the outside when this was passed. I was one of the ones standing at the podium saying we don’t need it,” Townsend said at this week’s council meeting. “But we weren’t listened to, and I think that’s what hurt most of all.”

Townsend and Councilmembers Michael Briggs and Penuel Barrett all voted in favor of the repeal.

Georgetown was one of the only municipalities in the state of Delaware to allow cottage communities. Barrett said the town has been the “guinea pig of disaster” when it comes to testing the model, and said that he doesn’t believe it belongs in Georgetown whatsoever.

Councilmember Tony Neal was the sole dissenting vote, and said cottage communities could benefit the town.

“I don’t believe we should put one on every corner. I don’t believe that, but I believe we can do this thing the right way and I think people will be more happy,” Neal said.

A few residents have also voiced support for cottage communities, citing affordability gaps in Sussex County. Housing Delaware, formerly known as the Delaware State Housing Authority, reported in 2023 that the state was short of almost 20,000 affordable homes for renters making less than half the area median income. A two-person household making 50% of the area median income in Sussex County in 2023 earned an annual salary of about $30,000.

“The people making our sandwiches, processing chicken, stocking shelves and cleaning buildings can work hard every day and still struggle to find housing,” said Jon Peterson, a Georgetown resident. “Dismissing the gap between wages and housing cost does not make it go away. Cottage housing gives people another option to close that gap.”

Prior to this week’s meeting, Housing Delaware Director Matthew Heckles submitted a letter to Council, also urging them reconsider the repeal.

“Preserving this option would support our shared work to allow more housing types at a range of price points and respond to housing availability concerns in Georgetown and the broader region,” Heckles wrote.

Councilmember Christina Diaz-Malone, who is married to Springboard Delaware’s Director Judson Malone, was absent from the vote.