For George Norcross’ new Atlantic City property, the possibilities are endless
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. hopes Norcross’ influence can help his city in Trenton and boost investor interest nationally.Listen 1:03
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On one hand, South Jersey Democratic power broker George E. Norcross III got a good deal when he recently purchased the former Trump Plaza property in Atlantic City for $5 million. The 10-acre ocean front property could have gone for “hundreds of millions of dollars” more, according to John Boyd Jr., principal of The Boyd Company, a corporate site selection firm.
“There’s single-family homes in Miami that are listed at $100 million right now. So it’s a great buy for Norcross,” Boyd said, who added that there are still development, construction and other costs associated with redeveloping oceanfront property.
At the same time, Boyd said the price tag is not abnormal because it is a distressed property. The Trump Plaza casino closed its doors in 2014 and was subsequently demolished seven years later.
Boyd points to the Denver Energy Center, which was sold in 2025 for $5.25 million. Its previous owner paid $176 million for the complex in 2013. The former BB&T headquarters in North Carolina was purchased earlier this month for $3.9 million, a 93.5% discount from the $60 million previous investors paid in December 2014.
Norcross’ spokesman Daniel Fee confirmed the property purchase with his children, Lexi and Alex Norcross, and other business partners. Development plans will be announced in the future, Fee added.
The Trump property could be anything under Norcross
Because the property is already zoned for commercial use, the possibilities are endless. But it likely will not be another casino, despite a 10-year deed restriction no longer in effect. At the time of closure, Trump Plaza was the fourth shuttered casino in Atlantic City.
“There are nine casinos operating in Atlantic City now and only a handful, probably three or four of them, are really profitable,” said Michael Busler, finance professor at Stockton University.
With casinos starting to open in New York City and efforts to bring gambling to the Meadowlands and Monmouth Park in the New Jersey Legislature, Busler said there’s not a market for new casinos in Atlantic City, which has taken a hit from competition in southeastern Pennsylvania and Maryland.
“I think the overall gambling market has probably reached a peak,” he said. “It will grow annually, but you won’t see any of the rapid growth we’ve seen in the past.”
Busler and Boyd believe that the likely path for Norcross is opening either a hotel to help attract larger conventions to the city or a mixed-use development that has a little bit of everything.
If development plans are for a hotel, Busler said a proposal by the owner of the Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel to convert part of the building to a high-end apartment complex for seniors could be more palatable to officials who do not want to lose a hotel next to the convention center.
“The Sheraton hasn’t been able to have a very high capacity rate, and as a result of that, they’re looking for some other alternatives,” Busler said. “If [Norcross] does build a hotel, I think that will help everybody.”
Boyd said a mixed-use development with a strong office component is possible.
“There’s a number of economic development opportunities for offices in the aviation industry and the film and multimedia industry that could be prime economic development targets for class A office space,” Boyd said. “And, of course, condominiums.”
Busler thought of potential entertainment as well.
“Ideally for the city, if [Norcross] built something that was a destination … that really helps because that will bring more people to the city,” Busler said. “Once they’re here, they’ll stroll on the boardwalk, walk into a casino, buy some things from the shops, etc.”
Why Mayor Marty Small is glad Norcross is doing AC
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. is “ecstatic” that Norcross and his partners are making more investments in his city. Norcross’ and his family purchased a controlling interest in the Formica Bakery in 2022, renaming it Formica Freitag Bakery.
“When successful leaders like Mr. Norcross choose Atlantic City, it sends a strong message and helps attract additional investors who recognize the opportunities here,” Small said in a statement.
Boyd said Norcross’ echoed the mayor, noting there is national interest in Atlantic City.
“He’s really been the architect for so much of economic revitalization throughout South Jersey and the Camden waterfront,” he said. “Camden is looked at as a model for urban turnaround success stories.”
Small has been bullish on Norcross’ presence in his city. During his State of the City address earlier this year, Small lauded Norcross for revitalizing Camden and told the power broker “our door is open for business.”
Alyssa Maurice, assistant director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, said that Small is looking at Norcross as an influential voice for the interests of Atlantic City.
“In his view, having a state power broker invested in the success of the city is very appealing,” she said. “We know Norcross has shown that he can bring together political relationships, private capital and these big institutions to pursue big development projects.”
On the other side of the argument, Maurice added that some people will look at Camden as a mixed bag. Norcross’ involvement in Camden’s revitalization raised a lot of questions about political influence. Norcross was indicted by state prosecutors on racketeering charges, which were later thrown out.
Atlantic City faces similar challenges as Camden. Nearly a third of the population is in poverty, well above state and national rates. The city will remain under state control through 2031 after Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill before leaving office.
“The economic gains from that redevelopment project were not evenly shared with the neighborhoods of Camden,” Maurice said. “The residents of Atlantic City may feel that this is not the way to achieve broader prosperity for communities.”
Overall, more work is needed to diversify the economy of Atlantic City as it starts to evolve from a reliance on the gambling industry.
“It needs housing [and] year-round jobs,” Maurice said. “These are all challenges that are still to come.”
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