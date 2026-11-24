The end of a long and winding road

McCartney spoke about bonding with John Lennon over 1920s British music hall songs, the breakup of the Beatles and his subsequent depression, and the launch of the band Wings in a van touring college campuses in England with no dates booked.

Gross turned the conversation to the darker side of pop life. In 1980, John Lennon was assassinated by a fan with mental health issues. In 1999, George Harrison was stabbed multiple times during a home invasion by a fan with similar mental health problems. Two years later, Harrison died of cancer.

“Were you worried that people would come after you?” Gross asked. “You weren’t just another celebrity who decided, ‘This is a new era, I need more security.’ You would have been the third Beatle to be attacked.”

“I don’t even like to talk about it,” McCartney said.

“I can understand that,” Gross said.

“So, why are we talking about it?” McCartney said.

“Because I didn’t know that you didn’t want to talk about it,” Gross said. “I will now drop it.”

“You know what I mean, I think the less you bother with all that stuff, the better off you are,” McCartney said.

“Okay, done,” Gross said.

Gross then went from one uncomfortable topic to another, pivoting the conversation to McCartney’s age and the limitations of his voice.

“How are you writing for your voice now?” she asked. “You’ve aged and your voice isn’t as high and you probably don’t have as wide a range as you used to.”

“Some of the songs, I get out of that one by just making them lower. They’re not, ‘Yeah!’” McCartney said, lifting his voice to a crackling high pitch. “That gets over that problem. But I still sing songs on stage that are high. I just scream them.”

That led into the topic of “The End of the End,” a song of his from 2007 album “Memory Almost Full.” Its chorus starts to imagine an afterlife:

At the end of the end

It’s the start of a journey

To a much better place

And a much better place

Would have to be special

“The lyric refers to going to a much better place,” Gross said. “What do you envision death is?”

“I’m just guessing,” McCartney said.

“What are you guessing?” she asked.

“I’m guessing you’re going to a better place. I mean, why not?” McCartney said. “I don’t know because nobody knows. The Pope doesn’t know. Dalai Lama doesn’t know. Nobody knows. But if you’re going to imagine it, I don’t think it does any harm to imagine it as a better place.”

The conversation between Gross and McCartney was recorded and will be used for a future episode of “Fresh Air.”