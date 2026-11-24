WHYY’s Terry Gross interviewed Paul McCartney in front of a New York audience
A “Fresh Air” interview recorded live at the Town Hall traveled from birth to death.
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As part of a series of events marking the 50th anniversary of the WHYY radio show “Fresh Air with Terry Gross and Tonya Mosley,” Gross sat down with musician Paul McCartney in front of a live audience at the Town Hall theater in Manhattan.
McCartney released a new album last spring, “The Boys of Dungeon Lane,” which reflects on his boyhood in Liverpool in the 1940s and ‘50s. Gross led with a note of teenaged fandom.
“When I was growing up and the Beatles were just catching on in America, I thought, ‘Liverpool. That must be the coolest, hippest place on the planet,’” she said. “Turns out, I was wrong.”
The Liverpool that McCartney describes in his song “Home to Us” was a rough town scarred by World War II destruction.
“Where we used to play as kids was bomb sites where the bombs had fallen and the house had gone and it was like a field,” McCartney said. “We called it the Bomby. ‘Going down the Bomby!’”
The hour-long conversation was a journey from birth to death, starting with McCartney’s earliest years, moving through the high and low points of the Beatles and Wings, and ending with thoughts on aging — McCartney is now 84 years old — and dying.
Sit back and let the evening go
The Town Hall auditorium of 1,500 seats was at capacity with fans of both Gross and McCartney. A crowd had started to form about five hours earlier outside the theater with people waiting to get tickets, their cellphones at the ready to catch a glimpse of the stars.
Melissa Brand of Philadelphia took a bus chartered by WHYY for members to attend the event. She said came primarily to see Gross, with McCartney being the bonus.
“It is a historic conversation,” she said. “This is a nice, intimate forum for listening to an interview. There’s something different about seeing an interview live versus through the radio. You get to see all the expressions on people’s faces, the body language.”
Several people had come from across the country for the event, and even beyond. Silvina Garré, a pop singer from Rosario, Argentina, flew to New York to see Stevie Wonder perform at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 19, and watch McCartney in conversation with Gross four days later.
After the event, Garre said it was one of the happiest evenings of her life.
“Paul McCartney is the best musician of all time,” she said. “He’s our inspiration, not only as a musician, also as a man, as a human being. He’s so humble. For a moment I have to tell myself: ‘Hey, you are in front of Paul McCartney!’ He was just one of us.”
The end of a long and winding road
McCartney spoke about bonding with John Lennon over 1920s British music hall songs, the breakup of the Beatles and his subsequent depression, and the launch of the band Wings in a van touring college campuses in England with no dates booked.
Gross turned the conversation to the darker side of pop life. In 1980, John Lennon was assassinated by a fan with mental health issues. In 1999, George Harrison was stabbed multiple times during a home invasion by a fan with similar mental health problems. Two years later, Harrison died of cancer.
“Were you worried that people would come after you?” Gross asked. “You weren’t just another celebrity who decided, ‘This is a new era, I need more security.’ You would have been the third Beatle to be attacked.”
“I don’t even like to talk about it,” McCartney said.
“I can understand that,” Gross said.
“So, why are we talking about it?” McCartney said.
“Because I didn’t know that you didn’t want to talk about it,” Gross said. “I will now drop it.”
“You know what I mean, I think the less you bother with all that stuff, the better off you are,” McCartney said.
“Okay, done,” Gross said.
Gross then went from one uncomfortable topic to another, pivoting the conversation to McCartney’s age and the limitations of his voice.
“How are you writing for your voice now?” she asked. “You’ve aged and your voice isn’t as high and you probably don’t have as wide a range as you used to.”
“Some of the songs, I get out of that one by just making them lower. They’re not, ‘Yeah!’” McCartney said, lifting his voice to a crackling high pitch. “That gets over that problem. But I still sing songs on stage that are high. I just scream them.”
That led into the topic of “The End of the End,” a song of his from 2007 album “Memory Almost Full.” Its chorus starts to imagine an afterlife:
At the end of the end
It’s the start of a journey
To a much better place
And a much better place
Would have to be special
“The lyric refers to going to a much better place,” Gross said. “What do you envision death is?”
“I’m just guessing,” McCartney said.
“What are you guessing?” she asked.
“I’m guessing you’re going to a better place. I mean, why not?” McCartney said. “I don’t know because nobody knows. The Pope doesn’t know. Dalai Lama doesn’t know. Nobody knows. But if you’re going to imagine it, I don’t think it does any harm to imagine it as a better place.”
The conversation between Gross and McCartney was recorded and will be used for a future episode of “Fresh Air.”
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