Volunteers with Remote Access Medical to offer free health, dental clinic in Philly
A non-profit pop-up clinic will be offering free dental, vision, and medical care this weekend at the Philadelphia Convention Center.
The services are all completely free and no ID is required.
Volunteers from Remote Area Medical ask that Philadelphians interested in receiving care arrive at 7th and Vine Saturday morning before moving on to the convention center.
The parking lot there will open no later than midnight the night before and will remain open for the duration of the clinic, which should open at 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Because of time constraints, patients will have to choose either dental or vision but medical care is available to all.
The clinic is being held in collaboration with DentMed, Inc. and the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office.
RAM volunteers include licensed nurses, physician assistants, doctors, dentists, and dental hygienists. Remote Access Medical was founded in 1985 and has since provided nearly 900,000 people with free healthcare services.