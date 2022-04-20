Volunteers with Remote Access Medical to offer free health, dental clinic in Philly

A non-profit pop-up clinic will be offering free dental, vision, and medical care this weekend at the Philadelphia Convention Center.

The services are all completely free and no ID is required.

Volunteers from Remote Area Medical ask that Philadelphians interested in receiving care arrive at 7th and Vine Saturday morning before moving on to the convention center.

The parking lot there will open no later than midnight the night before and will remain open for the duration of the clinic, which should open at 6 a.m. on Saturday.