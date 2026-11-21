This story originally appeared on 6abc.

An ex-staff member for Congressman Jeff Van Drew has been indicted on federal charges alleging she staged a violent attack against herself and then lied to investigators about what happened.

Natalie Greene, 27, of Ocean City, was indicted this week on charges including conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes, conveying false statements and hoaxes, and making false statements to federal law enforcement.

Federal prosecutors also named an alleged co-conspirator, Anamaria Moe, 25, in the indictment. Moe is charged with conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and conveying false statements and hoaxes.

According to the indictment, Greene paid a body scarification artist in Pennsylvania on July 23, 2025, to inflict cuts on her face, neck, upper chest and shoulder.

Prosecutors allege Greene later drove to South Jersey, picked up Moe and participated in a scheme to make it appear she had been the victim of a politically motivated attack.

Investigators say one of the women wrote an anti-Trump message on Greene’s body before the pair drove to a nature preserve in Egg Harbor Township.