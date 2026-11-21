Former Congressman Van Drew staffer indicted in alleged hoax attack case
According to the indictment, Greene paid a body scarification artist in Pennsylvania on July 23, 2025, to inflict cuts on her face, neck, upper chest and shoulder.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
An ex-staff member for Congressman Jeff Van Drew has been indicted on federal charges alleging she staged a violent attack against herself and then lied to investigators about what happened.
Natalie Greene, 27, of Ocean City, was indicted this week on charges including conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes, conveying false statements and hoaxes, and making false statements to federal law enforcement.
Federal prosecutors also named an alleged co-conspirator, Anamaria Moe, 25, in the indictment. Moe is charged with conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and conveying false statements and hoaxes.
According to the indictment, Greene paid a body scarification artist in Pennsylvania on July 23, 2025, to inflict cuts on her face, neck, upper chest and shoulder.
Prosecutors allege Greene later drove to South Jersey, picked up Moe and participated in a scheme to make it appear she had been the victim of a politically motivated attack.
Investigators say one of the women wrote an anti-Trump message on Greene’s body before the pair drove to a nature preserve in Egg Harbor Township.
According to federal authorities, Moe then called 911 and falsely reported that she and Greene had been attacked by three armed men while walking on a trail.
“They were attacking her. They were like talking about politics and stuff. They were like calling her names,” Moe allegedly told a 911 dispatcher, according to a transcript included in court records.
Greene allegedly told police that one of the attackers pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot her.
When officers arrived, prosecutors say they found Greene in a wooded area with her shirt pulled over her head and her hands and feet bound with zip ties.
Authorities allege Greene repeated the false account during interviews with local police and FBI agents.
Investigators said the story began to unravel after a search of Greene’s Maserati allegedly uncovered zip ties and duct tape.
Federal prosecutors also said a review of Greene’s cellphone found evidence she had been viewing Reddit communities focused on body modifications and scarification and had obtained directions to the Pennsylvania studio where the procedure allegedly occurred.
According to court filings, investigators also discovered that Moe’s cellphone had been used two days before the alleged attack to search for “zip ties near me.”
Each count carries a maximum potential sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
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