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Former Upland Borough Police Chief Michael Irey has been charged for allegedly collecting more than $50,000 for overtime and special duty shifts he never worked.

He was arrested in New Jersey on Monday on a warrant. As of Monday afternoon, he was awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania. Irey’s arrest comes after a nearly year-long investigation that began after eight officers filed anonymous complaints, alleging Irey’s misconduct, according to Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse.

Irey, 55, used his badge as a “personal paycheck,” Rouse said, betraying not only the public, but also the officers who served for years alongside him.

“I commend the officers who had the courage to come forward and expose this misconduct,” Rouse said in a statement. “They demonstrated exactly what we expect from those who wear the badge: integrity, accountability, and the willingness to do what is right, even when it is difficult.”

An attorney representing Irey could not be immediately reached for comment.

According to the district attorney’s office, its Criminal Investigation Division received a tip this past December that eight Upland officers had filed anonymous complaints with the borough, accusing Irey of putting in for overtime and for special duty pay for work he had not done.

The Upland Borough Police Department receives money from outside agencies to pay officers who take on work beyond their normal duties. For example, Chester Community Charter School and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation contribute money to pay officers who direct school traffic, according to the district attorney’s office. The Roving DUI Patrol is another such initiative.

A record was kept of all officers who were paid overtime or for special details, such as the DUI patrol.

“Within the past year, the details are filled by Chief Irey and one other officer,” Rouse’s press release said. “It is known that Chief Irey was assigned and drove an unmarked vehicle for the Upland Police. Officers became suspicious that Irey was not working any or all of the hours of the detail. These suspicions were based on observations from other officers at some of these details and have firsthand knowledge that Irey was not at a particular post he signed up for.”