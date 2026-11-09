Former Upland police chief accused of collecting more than $50,000 in unworked overtime and special assignments
According to the criminal affidavit, former Upland Police Chief Michael Irey was seen near a bar in Media when he was scheduled to be conducting a DUI patrol.
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Former Upland Borough Police Chief Michael Irey has been charged for allegedly collecting more than $50,000 for overtime and special duty shifts he never worked.
He was arrested in New Jersey on Monday on a warrant. As of Monday afternoon, he was awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania. Irey’s arrest comes after a nearly year-long investigation that began after eight officers filed anonymous complaints, alleging Irey’s misconduct, according to Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse.
Irey, 55, used his badge as a “personal paycheck,” Rouse said, betraying not only the public, but also the officers who served for years alongside him.
“I commend the officers who had the courage to come forward and expose this misconduct,” Rouse said in a statement. “They demonstrated exactly what we expect from those who wear the badge: integrity, accountability, and the willingness to do what is right, even when it is difficult.”
An attorney representing Irey could not be immediately reached for comment.
According to the district attorney’s office, its Criminal Investigation Division received a tip this past December that eight Upland officers had filed anonymous complaints with the borough, accusing Irey of putting in for overtime and for special duty pay for work he had not done.
The Upland Borough Police Department receives money from outside agencies to pay officers who take on work beyond their normal duties. For example, Chester Community Charter School and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation contribute money to pay officers who direct school traffic, according to the district attorney’s office. The Roving DUI Patrol is another such initiative.
A record was kept of all officers who were paid overtime or for special details, such as the DUI patrol.
“Within the past year, the details are filled by Chief Irey and one other officer,” Rouse’s press release said. “It is known that Chief Irey was assigned and drove an unmarked vehicle for the Upland Police. Officers became suspicious that Irey was not working any or all of the hours of the detail. These suspicions were based on observations from other officers at some of these details and have firsthand knowledge that Irey was not at a particular post he signed up for.”
According to the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office, police officers feared retaliation if they came forward publicly. In January, the same individual who provided the first tip to the Criminal Investigation Division followed up with another: Irey was still allegedly receiving overtime pay for details he never worked.
“This individual was brought in for an interview where he provided seven anonymous complaints that were also turned into the Upland Borough Council,” the office’s press release said. “They were able to advise detectives that Irey was never seen in the morning or afternoon detail for the Charter School. Irey also signed up for the majority of the PennDOT details but had not been seen working them. Multiple officers were able to place him in popular bars in and around Delaware County.”
With the aid of license plate readers, detectives and prosecutors were able to place Irey’s borough-issued vehicles near bars at times when he should have been on duty elsewhere. In one instance detailed in the affidavit, Irey’s vehicle was in the vicinity of a bar in Media when he was scheduled to be conducting a DUI patrol.
County detectives reviewed further evidence and concluded that Irey had been paid more than $50,000 for overtime and specialty details he did not work. In February, Upland Borough placed Irey on administrative leave, according to the Delaware County Daily Times.
Irey is facing three counts of theft by unlawful taking, three counts of tampering with physical evidence, one count of obstruction of justice, three counts of theft by deception, six counts of forgery, three counts of unsworn falsification and one count of receiving stolen property.
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