Jet involved in Florida plane crash registered to LLC based in Wilmington

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The private plane that crashed in Florida while heading to the Bahamas was registered to an LLC based in Wilmington, Delaware, according to the United States Department of Transportation.

The Learjet slammed into a mobile home park in Palm Beach County on Sunday.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on X that the Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach County at 12:50 p.m. and called it a “horrific tragedy.”

Everyone on board was killed, Duffy said.

A media briefing is scheduled for Monday in West Palm Beach.

Dashcam video captured the plane quickly falling from the sky and turning into a fireball.

The aircraft had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to the Bahamas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Authorities did not immediately say what caused the jet to go down or who was on it.

The plane was heading east at 35,000 feet (about 11 kilometers) when pilots reported turbulence, icing and precipitation and requested to climb another 2,000 feet (about 610 meters).

Moments later, the plane entered a steep dive, first 10,000 feet per minute, then 20,000 feet per minute and up to 30,000 feet per minute, speeding the plane beyond its design limits, according to air traffic control recordings and flight tracking data.

“We are in an overspeed condition descending 20,000 feet per minute,” the pilot radioed, before delivering a devastating acknowledgment of what was about to happen. “We’re going to crash into the ground.”