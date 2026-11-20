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Eric Forston was about 13 when his older brother first introduced him to the horses on Fletcher Street. More than two decades later, he still comes to the stables, where he watches younger riders experience the same things he did growing up.

“What kept me around here is the horses and these kids,” Forston said. “These kids remind me when I was coming up around here.”

His son, Eric, now spends time around the horses, too.

“It just makes me so happy to see him following my footsteps,” Forston said.

Forston credits Ellis Ferrell, or El-Dog, the founder of the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, with teaching him lessons that extended beyond riding.

“First, he told me how to respect people,” Forston said. “He told me how to basically take care of horses.”

Forston is one of many longtime riders who have remained connected to Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, where generations of children have learned to ride, care for horses and build relationships with the adults who came before them.

At the center of those connections is El-Dog, who has spent roughly six decades working with horses and mentoring young people. Now 87, he still visits the stables and checks on the riders.

Originally from Tallahassee, Florida, El-Dog developed an appreciation for animals at a young age, learning how to care for them from his grandmother. He later served in the military and worked as a truck driver, but his love for horses remained a constant.

That passion has gone hand in hand with his commitment to helping young people, many of whom have come to see him as a father or grandfather figure.

“I’ve always been the type of person growing up who was always looking out for those younger than me,” El-Dog said.