Inside Philadelphia’s Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club’s decades of horsemanship and mentorship
Longtime riders are passing down the lessons they learned at Fletcher Street to a new generation of children.
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Eric Forston was about 13 when his older brother first introduced him to the horses on Fletcher Street. More than two decades later, he still comes to the stables, where he watches younger riders experience the same things he did growing up.
“What kept me around here is the horses and these kids,” Forston said. “These kids remind me when I was coming up around here.”
His son, Eric, now spends time around the horses, too.
“It just makes me so happy to see him following my footsteps,” Forston said.
Forston credits Ellis Ferrell, or El-Dog, the founder of the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, with teaching him lessons that extended beyond riding.
“First, he told me how to respect people,” Forston said. “He told me how to basically take care of horses.”
Forston is one of many longtime riders who have remained connected to Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, where generations of children have learned to ride, care for horses and build relationships with the adults who came before them.
At the center of those connections is El-Dog, who has spent roughly six decades working with horses and mentoring young people. Now 87, he still visits the stables and checks on the riders.
Originally from Tallahassee, Florida, El-Dog developed an appreciation for animals at a young age, learning how to care for them from his grandmother. He later served in the military and worked as a truck driver, but his love for horses remained a constant.
That passion has gone hand in hand with his commitment to helping young people, many of whom have come to see him as a father or grandfather figure.
“I’ve always been the type of person growing up who was always looking out for those younger than me,” El-Dog said.
Growing up at Fletcher Street
El-Dog’s son, Darren Ferrell, remembers accompanying his father to Pennypack Park in Northeast Philadelphia, where he kept horses.
“One day, I went with him, and it stuck,” he said, who now serves as the club’s vice president.
His wife, Nasrin Naidu, the nonprofit’s CEO, became involved about 15 years ago. A social worker and school counselor, Naidu saw the potential for horses to introduce children to experiences and opportunities beyond their neighborhood.
“I understood what El-Dog was trying to do, and his goals, and how he knew that the kids needed these animals to keep them engaged,” Naidu said.
The club welcomes children at no cost, offering them a chance to learn about horses and the responsibilities that come with caring for them.
For 13-year-old Ellis Ferrell, El-Dog’s great-great-grandson, those lessons have been part of his upbringing.
“You got to take care of the little things before the big things,” Ellis said.
He said caring for horses has taught him patience and how to manage his temper.
His favorite horse is Dreamer, a strong-willed mare he enjoys riding.
Other young riders, including 10-year-old Ramene Pollo, also known as Do, and 11-year-old Abdur Carter, nicknamed Bubs, are still developing their skills.
The boys have spent years around Fletcher Street, learning to ride and care for the animals with help from older members. Their experiences have included falls, mistakes and the confidence that comes with getting back on a horse.
For Ellis, his friendships with other riders are just as important as the lessons.
“We might come and call each other like brother, sister, cousin,” he said.
El-Dog, he added, keeps him accountable.
“He’s kind of on my back a lot if I mess up,” Ellis said. “He guides me to the right path.”
His friend Andre Baker, 12, was introduced to Fletcher Street by his uncle.
Andre said the adults have taught him skills he hopes to share with other children someday.
“So when we grow up, we can also teach kids younger than us how to do the things that he taught us,” Andre said.
From riders to mentors
For some, that transition from student to mentor is already happening.
Tremaine Garvin, 19, began coming to Fletcher Street about five years ago and developed a close connection with a horse named Frida, whom he credits with helping him through a difficult period in his life.
“She really saved my life,” Garvin said.
He remembers sitting in Frida’s stall, sometimes crying and talking to her. Although he now works with a larger horse named Zola, he said his bond with Frida remains special.
Caring for horses also taught him patience and discipline.
“You really got to sit and take time with the horse,” Garvin said.
But one lesson he carries with him came from another club member.
Garvin remembers Malik Brady regularly asking whether anyone had told him they loved him that day. If the answer was no, Brady would tell him himself.
Now, Garvin does the same for younger riders, offering hugs and words of encouragement.
“I really do it for the kids,” Garvin said.
Forston shares that commitment. He wants the younger riders, whom he often calls his nieces and nephews, to have a safe place to spend their time, just as Fletcher Street provided for him.
This is also true for Darren Ferrell, who said younger riders sometimes research horse care online and share what they’ve learned with him.
“They teach me, I teach them,” he said.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
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