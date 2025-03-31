6 things borrowers should know about federal student loans right now

1.9 million borrowers may be heading for default

When the U.S. Department of Education paused federal student loan payments at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it paused the threat of default too. And the era of leniency that followed lasted so long — nearly the entire Biden administration — that many borrowers are now being caught off-guard by the loan system’s slow return to business-as-usual.

On Oct. 1, 2024, the system’s master clock resumed its telltale ticking toward default for millions of borrowers who fail to make their required payments.

When a borrower goes more than 90 days without a payment, a cascade of consequences kicks in, beginning with reporting that delinquency to the national credit bureaus. Weakened credit can make it harder to do all sorts of things, including buy a car or rent a place to live.

It gets worse. After 270 days without making a payment, a borrower is considered in default, which means wages and tax refunds can be seized by the U.S. government.

Translation: Borrowers who don’t pay up front still end up paying.

According to internal department data obtained by NPR, as of March 7, 4.2 million borrowers were more than 90 days late on their payments. And nearly 5 million borrowers were between one and 90 days late.

That’s more than 1 in 5 of the country’s roughly 43 million borrowers potentially on their way to default.

“I think we’re absolutely going to see an explosion of delinquency and defaults,” says Wil Del Pilar of the left-leaning EdTrust.

Scott Buchanan is the executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, which represents the companies that manage student loans for the federal government. He says many borrowers would have gone into default over the past four years but were saved by the pandemic safety net. Now, “that wave is hitting the shores all at once.”

Buchanan points out that the law requires servicers to warn borrowers — repeatedly — before they plunge into default. He has a simple message: Do not ignore these warnings.

If your phone rings and the Caller ID says it’s your loan servicer, Buchanan says, “We’re not trying to upsell you on anything. We have no product to offer. When you see us calling, it’s probably because there’s a problem. You need to answer.”

You might be on the verge of default and not even know it.

NPR sent the department a list of more than 10 questions related to this article, including asking it to confirm its delinquency numbers. The department responded to one question — about why borrowers haven’t been able to enroll in income-driven repayment plans (see takeaway No. 3).

2. The SAVE repayment plan is as good as dead

Former President Joe Biden’s Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) repayment plan was so generous with its payment terms and promise of forgiveness that federal courts are currently debating whether it’s even legal. Before the courts put SAVE on hold, 8 million people had enrolled.

Now, these SAVE borrowers who are in legal limbo don’t have to make monthly payments. But if you’re a borrower hoping for someone to save SAVE, it’s time for your Plan B.

“There isn’t going to be a SAVE plan,” says Jason Delisle, a nonpartisan higher education researcher with the Urban Institute. “It’s either going down under legislation or it’s going down by the judge’s ruling.”

Delisle and other experts tell NPR that congressional Republicans would benefit from the courts not killing SAVE because they want to kill it themselves, as part of their budget reconciliation bill. If they can use that bill to end SAVE, AEI’s Akers says they can use the savings to help pay for an extension of the Trump tax cuts. If the courts end SAVE first, Republicans’ legislative savings evaporate.

3. Income-driven repayment plans are finally back open

The judge’s order freezing the SAVE plan has raised legal questions about the department’s other income-driven repayment plans: Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR).

The online form to enroll in these plans was removed from the Education Department’s website more than a month ago, which means borrowers haven’t been able to enroll in them.

Without access to any of the department’s income-driven plans, “essentially, the system has frozen in time,” says Zampini with the Institute for College Access and Success.

In a Wednesday statement, the department told NPR: “The Department is working to ensure these [IDR] programs conform with the 8th Circuit’s ruling.”

The online form was restored soon after on Wednesday.

The monthlong lapse caused headaches for borrowers who were already in an income-driven plan and had been asked to recertify their income, which they couldn’t do while the enrollment form was down. This led to horror stories of rising monthly payments.

One borrower in Austin, Texas, told member station KUT that she saw her monthly payments more than quadruple because she couldn’t recertify her income.

Scott Buchanan, with the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, says there’s nothing nefarious behind the Trump administration’s freeze.

“Biden took [the enrollment form] down [too]. And again, not because of some malintent on the policy. It’s just a practical issue.” The form needed to be changed because of the court ruling and that takes time, Buchanan says.