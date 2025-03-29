In response to Mark’s resignation, an HHS official released a statement that if Marks “does not want to get behind restoring science to its golden standard and promoting radical transparency, then he has no place at FDA under the strong leadership of Secretary Kennedy.”

The abrupt departure comes as concern has been mounting among many public health experts about moves involving vaccines under Kennedy, who has questioned vaccine safety and effectiveness. Independent federal vaccine advisory committees have been postponed and cancelled, the National Institutes of Health has terminated research on vaccines and a vaccine critic has been picked to conduct a controversial study about vaccines and autism – a link that has long been debunked.

Marks cited special worry about the ongoing measles outbreak in Texas, which has now grown to at least 400 cases. Measles can cause a long list of potentially serious complications and the vaccines provide strong, safe protection, Marks said. Kennedy has promoted alternative treatments during the Texas outbreak.

“Undermining confidence in well-established vaccines that have met the high standards for quality, safety, and effectiveness that have been in place for decades at FDA is irresponsible, detrimental to public health, and a clear danger to our nation’s health, safety. and security,” Marks wrote in his resignation letter to Sara Brenner, acting commissioner of food and drugs.

The announcement was met with disappointment by other doctors.

“In forcing Peter Marks to resign, RFK Jr. is now the wolf guarding the hen house,” said Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine expert at the University of Pennsylvania and long-time FDA advisor who directs the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.