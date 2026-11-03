Elections 2026

2026 midterm election results: U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor’s races

See full results from the 2026 midterm elections.

The Capitol is framed by American flags at the Washington Monument, in Washington, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.

The Capitol is framed by American flags at the Washington Monument, in Washington, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

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Voters across the U.S. are heading to the polls Tuesday for the 2026 general election.

In the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans hold a 218-212 majority over Democrats. All 435 seats are up for election, and the magic number to win a majority is 218. With more highly competitive races than any other state, Pennsylvania is expected to play a significant role in determining control of the U.S. House.

One-third of U.S. Senate seats also are up for election. Republicans currently control the chamber by a 53-45 margin over Democrats. Democrats need a net gain of three seats in order to take control of the Senate.

WHYY News will have all of the live results as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Follow along for live special coverage on WHYY.org, WHYY-FM and the WHYY App.

U.S. Senate

U.S. House of Representatives

Governor’s races

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