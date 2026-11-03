2026 midterm election results: U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor’s races
See full results from the 2026 midterm elections.
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Voters across the U.S. are heading to the polls Tuesday for the 2026 general election.
In the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans hold a 218-212 majority over Democrats. All 435 seats are up for election, and the magic number to win a majority is 218. With more highly competitive races than any other state, Pennsylvania is expected to play a significant role in determining control of the U.S. House.
One-third of U.S. Senate seats also are up for election. Republicans currently control the chamber by a 53-45 margin over Democrats. Democrats need a net gain of three seats in order to take control of the Senate.
WHYY News will have all of the live results as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.
Follow along for live special coverage on WHYY.org, WHYY-FM and the WHYY App.
U.S. Senate
U.S. House of Representatives
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