Election 2026: Here’s who won and who lost in Pennsylvania
Democrats swept the commonwealth's four most closely watched congressional races amid a nationwide blue wave.
Democrats went into the 2026 midterms expecting a blue wave. The party ultimately racked up historic wins both in Pennsylvania and across the U.S.
Here’s how the Nov. 3 election shook out:
Key takeaways
- Blue tsunami: Democrats won the U.S. House, taking full control of Congress as voters expressed frustration with President Trump.
- All eyes on Pennsylvania: Democrats swept the commonwealth’s four most closely watched congressional races, defeating Republican incumbents across the eastern half of the state.
- Pennsylvania Legislature: Democrats retained control of the Pa. state House; the state Senate has yet to be called.
Race recaps
- Governor’s race: Incumbent Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro sailed to reelection, defeating Republican Stacy Garrity.
- U.S. House
- 1st Congressional District: In Bucks County, Democrat Bob Harvie ousted moderate five-term incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick.
- Pa. state Senate
- 6th Senate District: Eileen Hartnett Albillar defeated incumbent Sen. Frank Farry, becoming the first Democrat to win the Senate seat in more than three decades.
- Pa. state House
- 142nd House District: Democrat Kristin Egan bested incumbent Republican Joe Hogan.
- 144th House District: Democratic Rep. Brian Munroe bested Republican challenger Mike Murphy, securing a third term.
- 160th House District: Democrat Elizabeth Moro declared victory over GOP incumbent state Rep. Craig Williams.
- Full results: Follow along as votes continue to be tallied: Pennsylvania | New Jersey | Nationwide
Ballot measures
- Philly ballot questions: Voters overwhelmingly approved two changes to the city’s Home Rule Charter.
- One allows the city to give preferential treatment to small, Philadelphia-based businesses in its contracting.
- The other makes Creative Philadelphia, an office established by executive order that promotes arts and culture, a permanent part of city government.