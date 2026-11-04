Elections 2026

Election 2026: Here’s who won and who lost in Pennsylvania

Democrats swept the commonwealth's four most closely watched congressional races amid a nationwide blue wave.

Bob Harvie speaks into a microphone from a podium on Election Night

Democrat Bob Harvie declared victory in the U.S. Congressional race for 1st district in Pa. on Nov. 3, 2026. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

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Democrats went into the 2026 midterms expecting a blue wave. The party ultimately racked up historic wins both in Pennsylvania and across the U.S.

Here’s how the Nov. 3 election shook out:

Key takeaways

  • Blue tsunami: Democrats won the U.S. House, taking full control of Congress as voters expressed frustration with President Trump.
  • All eyes on Pennsylvania: Democrats swept the commonwealth’s four most closely watched congressional races, defeating Republican incumbents across the eastern half of the state.
  • Pennsylvania Legislature: Democrats retained control of the Pa. state House; the state Senate has yet to be called.

Race recaps

  • Governor’s race: Incumbent Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro sailed to reelection, defeating Republican Stacy Garrity.
  • U.S. House
    • 1st Congressional District: In Bucks County, Democrat Bob Harvie ousted moderate five-term incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick.
  • Pa. state Senate
    • 6th Senate District: Eileen Hartnett Albillar defeated incumbent Sen. Frank Farry, becoming the first Democrat to win the Senate seat in more than three decades.
  • Pa. state House
    • 142nd House District: Democrat Kristin Egan bested incumbent Republican Joe Hogan.
    • 144th House District: Democratic Rep. Brian Munroe bested Republican challenger Mike Murphy, securing a third term.
    • 160th House District: Democrat Elizabeth Moro declared victory over GOP incumbent state Rep. Craig Williams.
  • Full results: Follow along as votes continue to be tallied: Pennsylvania | New Jersey | Nationwide

Ballot measures

  • Philly ballot questions: Voters overwhelmingly approved two changes to the city’s Home Rule Charter.
    • One allows the city to give preferential treatment to small, Philadelphia-based businesses in its contracting.
    • The other makes Creative Philadelphia, an office established by executive order that promotes arts and culture, a permanent part of city government.

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About Maria Pulcinella

Maria Pulcinella is the lead digital producer for WHYY News, where she spearheads the newsroom's Audience Insights efforts.

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Maria Pulcinella

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