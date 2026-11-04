Election 2026: Here’s who won and who lost in Pennsylvania

Democrats went into the 2026 midterms expecting a blue wave. The party ultimately racked up historic wins both in Pennsylvania and across the U.S.

Here’s how the Nov. 3 election shook out:

Key takeaways

Blue tsunami : Democrats won the U.S. House, taking full control of Congress as voters expressed frustration with President Trump.

: Democrats won the U.S. House, taking full control of Congress as voters expressed frustration with President Trump. All eyes on Pennsylvania : Democrats swept the commonwealth’s four most closely watched congressional races, defeating Republican incumbents across the eastern half of the state.

: Democrats swept the commonwealth’s four most closely watched congressional races, defeating Republican incumbents across the eastern half of the state. Pennsylvania Legislature: Democrats retained control of the Pa. state House; the state Senate has yet to be called.

Race recaps

Ballot measures