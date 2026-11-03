Eyes are once again on Pennsylvania as voters across the country cast their ballots in the 2026 midterm elections.

Pennsylvania voters, in particular, will play a sizable role in deciding the future of Washington, D.C., in addition to which party will wield power in Harrisburg.

Here are major storylines we’re watching this Election Day:

These Pa. races could change the balance of power in Washington

Pennsylvania boasts four toss-up congressional races where Democrats are hoping to flip seats held by Republicans. Democrats only need to win three seats to take back the U.S. House of Representatives, giving the commonwealth a prominent role in their effort.

In Bucks County, County Commissioner Bob Harvie is hoping to oust U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who is running for his sixth term. First-term incumbents U.S. Reps. Ryan Mackenzie, of the Lehigh Valley, and Rob Bresnahan, who represents Scranton, are being challenged by former firefighter Bob Brooks and Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti. And in Harrisburg, U.S. Rep. Scott Perry is facing a rematch against former TV journalist Janelle Stelson, who lost by 1% of the vote in 2024.