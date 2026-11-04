Democrats swept Pennsylvania’s four most closely watched congressional races in the 2026 midterms, defeating Republican incumbents across the eastern half of the state — delivering a major boost to their party’s effort to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

All four races trended toward Democrats over the final few weeks before the election. Political analysts pointed to President Donald Trump’s declining job approval ratings.

However, outcomes were far from certain, as final polling showed narrow gaps between candidates in each contest and as three incumbents held fundraising advantages.

Bucks County produced the most unexpected result, as five-term incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick lost to Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie in the 1st Congressional District. Fitzpatrick won reelection in 2024 by nearly 13 percentage points and built a formidable brand as a moderate Republican who often votes against Trump and his own party. Democrats sought to tie Fitzpatrick to the president, arguing that his record did not sufficiently distinguish him from an administration facing declining public approval.

Democrats expressed some of the most optimism about dislodging Scott Perry from the Cumberland County seat he has held for seven terms. That optimism proved founded. Of the four, Perry has been the president’s closest ally. In 2024, he barely fended off local TV reporter Janelle Stelson in a 10th Congressional District race decided by a 1% margin. Stelson returned this year for a rematch where she triumphed.