Democrat Bob Harvie declares victory over Republican Brian Fitzpatrick to take Pa.’s 1st Congressional District
Fitzpatrick, a self-described moderate Republican, clashed with Harvie during an unusually messy campaign.
Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie has declared victory over U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in what would be a startling upset in the race for Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District, unseating the five-term Republican incumbent against the backdrop of a blue wave.
“Truth wins,” Harvie said in a victory speech at a Bucks County Democratic Committee election night watch party in Newtown, Bucks County.
“This is a major victory not for me,” he said. “This is a major victory for all of us.”
Internal Democratic polls considered the race in the purple district, which encompasses all of Bucks County and a slice of Montgomery County, to be a toss-up.
Harvie tied Fitzpatrick to President Donald Trump’s agenda, Big Tech and the rising cost of living.
“We know that this is now a point in history where America has turned,” Harvie told a cheering crowd, referencing wins for Democrats across the country.
Fitzpatrick’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Fitzpatrick had bested his most recent Democratic opponent Ashley Ehasz by 13 points in 2024. This year, he fell victim to an unfavorable political environment for GOP incumbents nationwide and a weakened voter registration advantage in Bucks County — despite spending more money on this campaign than his previous three combined, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
The self-described moderate Republican clashed with his Democratic opponent during an unusually messy campaign, launching attack ads that accused Harvie of being the “subject” of an FBI investigation.
Harvie denied those claims and responded with a cease-and-desist letter, accusing Fitzpatrick of defamation. Politico linked some of Fitzpatrick’s campaign attack ad fodder to Dave Sommers, a Patch blogger and a guest at Fitzpatrick’s wedding.
Who is Bob Harvie?
Harvie, 54, is a Bristol native. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from George Washington University and a master’s degree in education from Holy Family University.
In 2019, the former high school social studies teacher and Falls Township supervisor won a seat on the Bucks County Board of Commissioners, giving Democrats a majority for the first time in nearly four decades.
He announced his candidacy for Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District in April 2025.
By January 2026, the Democratic primary appeared to be crowded. However, the pool of Democratic hopefuls criticized Harvie for not appearing at a joint town hall and the Democratic establishment for appearing to show favoritism.
During the Democratic primary, just two candidates remained: Harvie and Lucia Simonelli, a scientist and former climate advisor in the U.S. Senate. Harvie handily defeated Simonelli in May.
A look back at Fitzpatrick’s record
Fitzpatrick, 52, grew up in Levittown. He served as a special agent for the FBI, and went on to become a special assistant United States attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. He also worked in the private sector as an accountant and an attorney.
In 2016, Fitzpatrick ran for Congress to succeed his brother, U.S. Rep. Mike Fitzpatrick, who served Bucks County when it was Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. Although the state’s congressional districts were redrawn in 2018, Fitzpatrick has still held the seat.
Fitzpatrick has split with the GOP on several issues. He’s also been involved with bipartisan efforts such as the Problem Solvers Caucus.
Even though he has voted to protect contraception access, his record on abortion rights is a mixed bag. Fitzpatrick has mostly avoided Trump and his far-right colleagues.
Trump’s second term has tested Fitzpatrick’s reputation as a moderate. While he initially voted to advance Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” in 2025, Fitzpatrick voted against the final version of the bill, which rolled back federal support for health care and food assistance.
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