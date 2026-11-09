Camden County residents agree to tax increase to reduce sewage spills, preserve nature
Millions of gallons of raw sewage spills into Camden’s waterways because of outdated sewer systems.
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Camden County residents this week voted in favor of a small tax increase to help their local government fund major sewer infrastructure and water quality projects.
An overwhelming majority of voters approved a referendum to increase the county’s open space tax, a voter-approved property tax, from 2 cents per $100 of assessed value to 3 cents.
Officials say that the increase will help Camden County reduce the amount of sewage that spills into waterways during heavy rains. The tax increase, which will raise about $7 million more per year, will also repair broken and leaky sewer lines, reduce contaminated soil in waterways, and increase outdoor recreational opportunities, officials say.
“It will also mean advancing some of the plans for capital improvements on our waterways, such as fishing piers and kayak launches, boat launches,” Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash said. “So, it improves the quality of life for residents. It improves our environment, and enhances our property values.”
The county’s top priority is to tackle a $50 million initiative to rehabilitate aging sanitary sewer systems that are cracked and deteriorated, as well as to reduce the amount of sewage that spills into waterways, and mitigate flooding in the area.
Swimmable waterways have long been the goal of the federal Clean Water Act, passed in 1972. But more than 50 years after its passage, older industrial cities like Camden and Philadelphia struggle to reach that level of cleanliness because of outdated sewer systems.
Unlike modern infrastructure, which utilizes separate piping systems, older sewer systems send stormwater and sewage through the same underground pipes. During heavy rainfall, this combined sewer and stormwater system can overflow, spilling raw sewage and dirty stormwater into the region’s rivers and streams.
The city of Camden and Gloucester City are responsible for about 1 billion gallons of combined sewer overflows a year, according to county officials.
Camden’s main waterways, the Cooper and the Delaware rivers, often contain fecal bacteria levels that make it unsafe for humans to swim, fish or even kayak.
The overflows can also lead to flooding in the streets and in peoples’ basements.
How Camden County plans to get raw sewage out of waterways
The county plans to separate Pennsauken’s combined sewer into two flows: sanitary and storm. Pennsauken currently sends its combined sewer flow through the city of Camden, which makes its way to the Camden County Municipal Utilities Authority’s treatment facility. The regional facility was founded 1972 and provides wastewater treatment for about 500,000 residents in Camden County’s 36 municipalities. In the future, stormwater from Pennsauken and Camden will discharge into the Delaware River, while a separate sewage flow will be directed to the treatment plant.
In addition to the dollars raised in the tax increase, the county will also utilize long-term low interest state loans.
“The goal at the end of the plan is that my daughter, who’s now turning 6, could swim in Cooper River Lake someday,” said Ell Bivona, public engagement coordinator for the authority. “The idea of people swimming in their local watering hole, it’s something that I see in sepia-toned photos, it’s not something that is even real to me, and it’s something that I dream of and envision.”
The county is also investing millions more for green stormwater infrastructure such as rain gardens that capture water and reduce runoff, and restoring recreational lakes and open space.
Cherry Hill resident Vandita Desai said she voted in favor of the referendum not because of infrastructure upgrades, but because of the county’s commitment to preserve open space and improve access to nature.
“Any amount of money to me was worth it, because it’s going to prevent floods from happening. It’s going to protect the area and it is important that we preserve the space that we have so that future generations could also enjoy the same,” she said. “Anything to make people go back to nature, whether they’re children, teenagers or even adults, it’s so good for our health to just take a walk in the woods, or to go kayaking, or do some fishing.”
Environmental groups like Upstream Alliance have been working to promote water recreation in Camden County. The nonprofit helped launch a 13-mile water trail, and offers a weekly paddling program. However, the group is forced to cancel about 20% of its paddling events because of bacteria levels in the water caused by combined sewer overflows.
“There are places where you can smell the sewage, sometimes the streets flood and sewage waters go into people’s basements,” said Don Baugh, the nonprofit’s president.
He said the referendum and tax increase will help improve water quality and recreation.
“For one, it’s going to reduce flooding. It’s also going to reduce sewage overflows. It’s going to get some of our silt out of our waterways,” Baugh said. “And ultimately, it is going to boost the quality of life and really the economic development of Camden County. I think what’s going to happen is that more and more people will come to say, ‘I love to live here.’”
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