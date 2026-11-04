Election 2026: Here’s who won and who lost in New Jersey
Several Democratic incumbents and one Republican incumbent kept their seats.
The 2026 midterms are officially in the rearview mirror, with a nationwide Democratic wave that saw two U.S. House seats in New Jersey flip from Republican to Democratic control.
Several Democratic incumbents and one Republican incumbent kept their seats.
Here’s how races shook out across New Jersey:
- U.S. Senate: Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Cory Booker won reelection against three challengers, Republican Justin Murphy, independent candidate Veronica Fernandez and Socialist Workers Party candidate Joanne Kuniansky.
- U.S. House
- 1st District: Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross sailed to victory against Republican challenger Damon Galdo.
- 2nd District: Democrat Zack Mullock ousted Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew.
- 3rd District: Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Herb Conaway beat three challengers to keep his seat.
- 4th District: Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, the lone GOP winner Tuesday, fought off democratic challenger Rachel Peace.
- 7th District: Democrat Rebecca Bennett defeated Republican incumbent Republican Tom Kean Jr.
- Full race results: Follow race results as votes continue to be tallied: New Jersey | Pennsylvania | Nationwide
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