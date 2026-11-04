Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew concedes to Democrat Zack Mullock in N.J.’s 2nd District race
The Democratic challenger had highlighted Van Drew’s ties to President Donald Trump during the campaign.
Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew has conceded to his Democratic challenger, Zack Mullock.
Van Drew told supporters that he had already conceded to Mullock, despite the race having not been called by major media outlets.
“He is and will be our new congressman for the next 2 years and I wish him the very best,” Van Drew said.
The Associated Press has not yet called the race in favor of Mullock at 11:06 p.m. Mullock was ahead by less than 4 percentage points with 70% of votes counted.
The Cook Political Report rated the race as “solid Republican,” adding that a “huge wave” would have to put the seat in play.
Mullock tied Trump’s unpopularity to Van Drew, who became a Republican in 2019 during a publicized meeting in the Oval Office where Van Drew pledged his “undying support” to the president. It was shortly after Van Drew was elected to Congress as a Democrat.
Van Drew’s party flip has been raised in subsequent elections and stuck in the craw of Democrats since.
For his part, Van Drew has always acknowledged his close relationship with the president, including recently after his debate with Mullock at Stockton University. At the same time, Van Drew downplayed Trump’s influence in relation to his duty as a congressman.
“Do I get along with the president? Absolutely. I’ve never said that I don’t,” Van Drew said. “I’ve always done what I think is right. I don’t answer to anybody.”
Mullock, the nonpartisan mayor of Cape May, prided himself on not knowing the party affiliation of people he appointed for positions within his city government until after they started working for him. He also said it was a big adjustment running a partisan campaign, but didn’t want to adjust too much to make sure he was reaching out to everyone within his district.
WHYY’s Phil Davis contributed to this article.
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