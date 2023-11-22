Inspired by high schooler, Jalen Carter nearly picked Patrick Mahomes’ spike late in the first half

Inspired by video of a high school player picking off a quarterback’s spike, Eagles rookie Jalen Carter nearly did it to Patrick Mahomes before the end of the first half of Monday night’s game.

After the Chiefs hurried to the line of scrimmage to stop the clock, Carter dove between center Creed Humphrey’s legs as Mahomes tossed the ball into the ground. The ball bounced off Carter’s hands and hit the turf.