Cutting out alcohol for Dry January? These apps can help

The new year is an opportunity to hit the reset button on your health, especially if you overindulged over the holidays. For many people, that means diving into Dry January by vowing to give up alcohol for the month.

Dry January has taken off since a UK-based group organized the first campaign in 2013. The idea of going sober for a limited time can be appealing — research shows even a temporary dry spell offers some health benefits, like better sleep, weight loss, and more energy. And evidence is stacking up that too much drinking has serious health harms. Some 25% of Americans over 21 participated in Dry January last year, according to research group Civic Science.

And now there are some new tools that can help, whether you want to cut out or just cut back on the booze. A range of apps can provide support for your resolutions — and there’s even research backing them up.

A Noom for drinking less

Nick Allen watched his parents struggle with alcohol during much of his childhood. His parents eventually found help in Alcoholics Anonymous and have been sober for over two decades. But, Allen started to see some of the same patterns in himself. He started drinking in his early teens and partied hard in college.

A few years ago, on a trip to Mexico City, he had an epiphany: Drinking alcohol was taking up more of his time than exploring. He wanted to change that, but he didn’t want to quit booze entirely, as AA and many other programs require. He had used interactive apps like Calm to manage stress, and Noom to lose weight, so he wondered: Where was the app to moderate his drinking?

“There’s been a pent up demand for ways to change [drinking behaviors] that aren’t so black and white,” Allen says. So Allen and partner Ian Andersen co–founded Cutback Coach in 2020, which helps people make the small changes that make habit breaking easier.

Rebranded as Sunnyside in 2021, the app’s goal is to help you drink more mindfully – not necessarily quit drinking all together. It asks you to set personal goals for the week, including adding dry days when you don’t consume alcohol. You get a text every night asking, “How’d you do?”

For support, you can participate in a reflection or join the member forum to connect privately and anonymously with others on the app. It’s adaptive to your responses, and always positive, even if you slip up.

You can even get one-on-one texting with a peer coach 16 hours a day as part of your membership. The cost is $99.99 per year, with a 15-day free trial and special challenges throughout the year, including Dry January.

Other apps that promote mindful drinking, such as Reframe and the UK-based DrinkAware, have similar platforms. Reframe offers in-depth courses on the science of behavior change and daily tasks to complete to help you stay on track. It typically costs $100 per year, although they run specials.