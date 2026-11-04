Pennsylvania Education

Drexel University halts all student events involving alcohol following fraternity suspensions

This comes after Pi Kappa Phi and Lambda Chi Alpha fraternities were placed under interim suspension earlier this week for hazing allegations.

Drexel University

File photo: Drexel University in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

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Drexel University has paused all undergraduate student events involving alcohol and the induction of new members to student organizations in the wake of an investigation involving at least two fraternities accused of hazing and sexual misconduct.

The school, which enrolls nearly 12,500 undergrads, said in a statement Tuesday evening that it takes the reports “very seriously” and is committed to conducting a thorough review.

“The safety and well-being of our students are paramount,” the statement reads. “Drexel is committed to maintaining a safe, respectful and supportive learning environment and does not tolerate hazing, sexual misconduct or other behavior that threatens the well-being of our community.”

The suspension applies to all undergrad student activities in addition to Greek organizations.

This comes after the Pi Kappa Phi and Lambda Chi Alpha fraternities were placed under interim suspension earlier this week. Drexel is reviewing “reports of potential sexual misconduct and hazing.”

The misconduct reports are being reviewed by Drexel in coordination with the offices of Student Conduct, Civil Rights Compliance and university police. Drexel has not provided any details of the ongoing investigations, but said “all reports are carefully reviewed and appropriate action is taken in accordance with University policies.”

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Students who have experienced or witnessed misconduct or have information about potential violations can contact the university through multiple ways:

Students can access confidential counseling services by calling 215-895-1415 or after regular business hours at 215-416-3337. Counseling professionals can also be reached at counsel@drexel.edu and employees can seek counseling support through Drexel’s Employee Assistance Program.

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