5 things to know as Dr. Oz gets one step closer to leading Medicare and Medicaid

Dr. Mehmet Oz, once the star of the long-running TV program “The Dr. Oz Show,” cleared another hurdle today in his bid to run the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or CMS, part of the Department of Health and Human Services. CMS runs Medicare, Healthcare.gov, and Medicaid, which is the joint state and federal health insurance program for low-income people. Altogether, it provides health coverage for nearly half the country.

The Senate Finance committee voted along party lines Tuesday to recommend Oz to the full Senate. That vote is expected soon.

Here are five things to know about Oz and the job he’s up for.

1. Like Trump and RFK, Jr., being a celebrity is part of his career path.

Oz’s first career was as a cardiothoracic surgeon at Columbia University. He is remembered by colleagues there as a hard-worker who seemed to never sleep and cared about his patients.

In the early 2000s, he began writing health books and going on television, and he eventually launched “The Dr. Oz Show” which ran for years. Oz got into some hot water for products he promoted on the show, especially weight loss products, and in 2015, ten doctors called for his dismissal from the university. (He was not dismissed, and his affiliation with the university continued for nearly a decade.) In 2021, he announced his move into politics with a Senate run as the Republican candidate in Pennsylvania — a race he narrowly lost.