What does a downtown rebound look like? More residents and weekend visitors

Will America’s downtowns decline due to hybrid work, or be revived by a boom in residents and visitors enjoying weeknight cocktails and Sunday brunch?

That’s the question playing out in big cities across the U.S., more than two years after they began emerging from the pandemic’s grasp.

Take Philadelphia.

Its downtown district uses sensors to count pedestrians at 23 different locations around the clock. That data can be used by retailers and developers to gauge foot traffic and likely business.

And it can also indicate something else: how well downtown is recovering.

For downtown Philly, those numbers are mixed, according to a new report. The area now draws 85% of the total pedestrian volumes that it did in 2019, while office workers are back at 72% of what they were in the pre-pandemic days.

But as a weekend destination, Philly’s downtown has its mojo back, with weekend pedestrian numbers now at 100% of 2019 levels.

Other data nuggets indicate bright spots: The Philadelphia Ballet sold more tickets to The Nutcracker last winter than any time in its history. And there are more eateries with outdoor seating than there were before the pandemic – offering more places to take in the energy of the city.

“We feel optimistic,” says Prema Katari Gupta, CEO of Philadelphia’s Center City District. “One of the things that we posit … is that it’s time to stop talking about recovery” – and start talking about what’s next.

In many cities, a strong recovery on evenings and weekends

The Downtown Recovery project at the University of Toronto has been tracking that same trend: Strong after-hours recovery amid still-diminished weekday populations in most big cities in the U.S. and Canada. Though their after-hours data was last measured in June 2023, the numbers then showed several cities – including Los Angeles, San Jose, Milwaukee, Houston, Tucson, and Charlotte – seeing after-hours numbers higher than they were pre-pandemic.

Karen Chapple is director of the School of Cities at the University of Toronto. She says part of what these strong after-hours numbers show is the pent-up demand from all the time we spent not doing fun things during the pandemic.

But that’s starting to slow, and Chapple believes what we’re seeing now is a gradual but real transformation of downtowns. Offices becoming apartments and condos. Old buildings being repurposed as space for arts, culture, and nonprofits.

“It’s the hint of that kind of transformation of downtown,” Chapple says. Though it’s not happening everywhere, and small cities are quite different from big cities. “Big cities have been in some ways slower to change — a lot of their buildings are owned by pension funds or hedge funds, that they’d rather keep them empty for a while and wait it out. But other places, you’re seeing proactive work to make sure that downtown is a good place to go, 24/7.”

Tracy Hadden Loh, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, has been studying – and generating lessons from – downtowns’ recovery, working with public and private sector leaders from New York, Seattle, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

Loh argues that for cities to thrive, they need to make these transformations easier, to allow and encourage their physical environment to adapt to a changing economy. “But it’s not just about offices and it’s not just about housing. We actually just need to make it easier to turn anything into anything else,” she says.