Trump is ‘not joking’ about third term, though Constitution says he can’t serve

This story originally appeared on NPR.

President Trump declined to explicitly say he won’t stay in office past Jan. 20, 2029, telling reporters: “We have a long way to go before we can even think about that.”

Trump’s remarks to reporters came on Air Force One on Sunday, as he returned to Washington from Florida, where he spent the weekend.

Trump was repeatedly asked about his remarks earlier in the day to NBC News in which he was quoted as saying he “was not joking” about a third term in office. He told reporters Sunday night: “I’m not looking at that, but I’ll tell you I’ve had more people ask me to have a third term.”

The Constitution mandates a two-term limit for president.

When pressed on it later, Trump said: “I don’t want to talk about a third term now because no matter how you look at it, we have a long time to go. We have almost four years to go. And that’s a long time.”

Trump told NBC News that “there are methods” that would allow him to serve a third term in office.

NBC News also reported that Trump said he is “pissed off” at Vladimir Putin for the Russian president’s recent comments on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s leadership. Trump said he is planning “secondary sanctions on Russia” if they don’t cooperate with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire proposal the two countries agreed to this last week.

He later told reporters: “We’re making a lot of progress on Ukraine and Russia.” And when asked if Putin was an obstacle to the deal, Trump said: “If I think they’re tapping this along, I will not be happy about it.”

The call with NBC News’ Kirsten Welker on Sunday was the second in two days. In the first, Trump spoke about the impact of tariffs and U.S. policy toward Iran. While portions of the transcript have been released, the audio from the interview has not been shared.