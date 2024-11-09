The transition to the Trump administration is underway. But it’s already behind

The election is over, and the complicated two-month sprint to hand over the levers of power from the Biden administration to the Trump administration is underway. But there are already signs that things are not on track.

President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team has not yet signed official legal documents with the General Services Administration and White House — something that is supposed to happen by Oct. 1.

Under the Presidential Transition Act, both presidential campaigns get access to everything from government email accounts and office space to assistance with background checks and insight into the workings of government agencies — a running start to be ready to take the reins of power immediately after inauguration.

The agreements come with ethics requirements, including safeguards against conflicts of interest and fundraising limits.

Trump’s team has blown past the deadline to sign the agreements, saying they are still negotiating the terms.

Trump will still be sworn in on Jan. 20 regardless of whether his transition team takes up the GSA on its transition services.

But Max Stier, executive director of the Partnership for Public Service — a non-partisan group that has assisted campaigns in past transitions — told reporters on Friday that the new administration won’t “be ready to take over our government in a way that is safe for all of us” unless the agreements happen. “It is simply not possible,” he said.

“Even if they manage to get these agreements in now, they’re late in getting those done,” Stier said.