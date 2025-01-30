Criminal records of Jan. 6 rioters pardoned by Trump include rape, domestic violence

This story originally appeared on NPR.

Editor’s Note: This story includes descriptions of violent crimes and sexual abuse involving both adults and children that may be disturbing to readers.

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump granted clemency to every person charged or convicted for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, even those convicted of violently assaulting police officers.

But Trump’s pardons and commutations for people he has called “patriots” did not wipe away certain defendants’ extensive criminal records or any other criminal charges they may be facing.

While many people had no criminal record prior to committing crimes on Jan. 6, NPR has identified dozens of defendants with prior convictions or pending charges for crimes including rape, sexual abuse of a minor, domestic violence, manslaughter, production of child sexual abuse material and drug trafficking.

One of those defendants, Matthew Huttle, was recently shot and killed by law enforcement in Indiana during a traffic stop just days after receiving a pardon for his role in the Capitol riot.

In 2023, Huttle pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds on Jan. 6, and received a sentence of six months in prison.

Huttle “has an extensive criminal history that demonstrates a pattern and practice of disrespecting and disobeying the rule of law, which is consistent with his actions on January 6, 2021,” prosecutors said .

In one incident, “Huttle spanked his 3-year-old son so hard that he left bruises all over the child’s backside and the child’s neck, and the child had such extreme pain on his backside that he could not sit properly for a week,” prosecutors said . “Huttle was sentenced to 2.5 years of imprisonment.”

Prosecutors also noted repeated arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Huttle’s defense attorney attributed his criminal record to a history of “extreme alcohol abuse.”

Even after Jan. 6, Huttle continued to rack up state charges in Indiana for driving offenses.

Less than a week after he received a pardon from Trump, Huttle was fatally shot in an altercation with a sheriff’s deputy, according to Indiana State Police .