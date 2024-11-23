Trump’s promise to fix the fentanyl crisis appealed to voters and alarmed experts

Over the last four years, as street fentanyl overdose deaths surged, the Biden administration scrambled to fund addiction treatment programs and expand use of opioid-treatment medications like buprenorphine and naloxone. There are signs those efforts may be helping, with fatal overdoses dropping 14.5% over the last year.

But during the campaign that led to President-elect Donald Trump’s victory, he promised a very different approach, cracking down on fentanyl smugglers, securing the U.S.-Mexico border and executing drug dealers.

“You know, I’d like to end the drug epidemic, if that’s okay,” Trump said.

After the election, the man Trump named to serve as border czar threatened U.S. military action against Mexican drug cartels. Tom Homan said in a Fox News appearance the new administration will use “the full might of the United States special operations to take them out.”

Critics say there’s no indication Trump’s efforts to secure the southern border during his first term were effective in stopping fentanyl. Studies show nearly ninety percent of people convicted of fentanyl smuggling are U.S. citizens, not migrants or Mexicans as Trump has suggested.

“Everything got worse. The drug supply got worse and [fentanyl] became more readily available,” said Kassandra Frederique, who heads an organization called the Drug Policy Alliance that supports the decriminalization of addiction.

Still, many addiction experts said Trump’s tough talk — and the promise that his second term will bring a quick fix to the fentanyl crisis — appealed to voters at a time when 96,000 people in the U.S. are still dying from drug overdoses every year.