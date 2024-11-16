President-elect Donald Trump has been naming his cabinet nominees at a breakneck pace. The types of people that he’s selecting are reflective of just how much he has remade the Republican Party in his own image.

Instead of Lincoln’s Team of Rivals, the title of Doris Kearns Goodwin’s book about the presidential Cabinet put together by the 16th president, Trump’s Cabinet is shaping up to be a “Team of Loyalists.” It’s in many ways a very different type of group than what he put together in 2016. Back then, Trump was a political newbie. He did not know the ways of Washington — or have many friends in it.

So, many of his picks came from more traditional GOP circles. There was a lot of “getting to know you” that went on — and a lot of ruffled feathers and conflicts when some stood in his way. That’s changed this time around as his strength with the party’s base has ballooned.

Trump is surrounding himself with are people who can amplify his message and are simpatico with how he wants to remake the executive branch. Here are a few of the picks as examples so far — and the differences with 2016:

Health and Human Services:

2024: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of Robert F. Kennedy and former Democrat, a noted anti-vaccine activist who has railed against big pharma and the food industry

2016: Former Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., a doctor (and later Alex Azar, a pharmaceutical executive)

Defense: