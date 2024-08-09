Newly released video shows chaos and confusion after Trump assassination attempt

Footage shows the immediate aftermath of the gunman’s killing

The officer who first encountered the gunman on the roof volunteers to be lifted back up there by other officers struggling to get up, according to the footage.

On the rooftop, he joins three police officers — at least two of whom are heavily armed wearing camouflage, vests, boots and long guns — who surround the shooter’s body. One officer keeps his gun trained on the body.

A long trail of what appears to be blood can be seen.

One officer handcuffs the gunman and turns him over as they wait for more officers to arrive.

A backpack can be seen near the body.

One of the officers in camo says near the end of the 26 minute long video, “So much for a picture with Trump.”

Other videos capture confusion at different points

Additional footage released by the Butler Township Police capture officers at different points across the fairgrounds and during the aftermath of the shooting.

A nearly 22 minute long video shows the vantage point from the back of the rally grandstands, just behind where Trump was speaking. The video has no audio, but the footage offers a hauntingly silent look at the chaos that unfolded once the shooting began.

The officer takes cover and does not run to respond to the shooting. It’s unclear what his orders were or what he says to other officers around him also milling about with their guns drawn.

About six and a half minutes into the video, a group of officers carry an injured person by each limb and disappear into a white tent behind the grandstands.

A separate video from an officer outside the building where the gunman fire from underscores the confusion even among law enforcement early on.

One officer says, “I thought it was you! I thought you guys were on the roof!” He swears seemingly in frustration and asks, “Why are we not on the roof?”

Later he laments, “Whenever they saw him … they should have called us earlier.”