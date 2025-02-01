Democrats will choose new party leadership today

Members of the Democratic National Committee will elect new leadership today, as the party out of power in Washington looks to recalibrate its direction after President Trump’s return to office.

Current chairman Jaime Harrison is not running for a second term, so the 448 voting members of the DNC will select his replacement during the party’s winter meeting held in the Washington, D.C. suburbs Saturday afternoon.

The next DNC chair will inherit a national party apparatus that has touted record fundraising, as well as record investments in data and organizing resources that has led to more coordinated infrastructure with state and local Democrats.

But the next chair will also take over at a time when Democrats have no clear leader, no clear answer for how the party lost in November and no clear strategy for how to handle the avalanche of executive actions unleashed by Trump in his first two weeks back in the White House.

Who is running for chair?

Eight people have qualified to be on the ballot for DNC chair, including longshot presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, Sen. Bernie Sanders’ former campaign manager Faiz Shakir and former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley.

But the general consensus among voting members is that the next leader will either be Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chair Ken Martin or Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler.

Both men have backgrounds in the type of party infrastructure building that is the less flashy side of the job, and both tout fundraising prowess that will be necessary to implement a year round, nationwide organizing strategy that they propose.

Without control of the White House or Congress, the new DNC chair will be one of many faces of the Democratic Party that is still figuring out how to move on from rejection at the ballot box.