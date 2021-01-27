Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19 Vaccines

Delco launches call center for vaccine and testing questions

A person wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus stands near a sign advertising a rapid COVID-19 testing site in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

On Monday, Delaware County officials launched a COVID vaccination and testing call center to answer questions from residents who aren’t connecting with officials online or through social media.

The idea is to answer questions from seniors and those who do not have access to internet services, or who prefer the telephone.

The Delco call center can be reached at 484-276-2100 and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The center is also accepting email inquiries.

Workers will help callers complete vaccine eligibility surveys otherwise done online as well as help them find and register at testing sites. The main mission is vaccine-related information, but officials said workers will try and answer any general COVID questions too.

Delaware County faces a uniquely challenging COVID situation as one of only four counties in the commonwealth that doesn’t have its own health department. Chester County is managing its coronavirus response.

