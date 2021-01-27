Delco launches call center for vaccine and testing questions

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

On Monday, Delaware County officials launched a COVID vaccination and testing call center to answer questions from residents who aren’t connecting with officials online or through social media.

The idea is to answer questions from seniors and those who do not have access to internet services, or who prefer the telephone.

The Delco call center can be reached at 484-276-2100 and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The center is also accepting email inquiries.