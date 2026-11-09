These Delaware volunteers care for injured squirrels, possums and other wildlife at home. They want to build the state’s first rehab center
One wildlife rescue group fielded thousands of calls in 2025. As development shrinks natural habitats, advocates expect that demand to only grow.
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Sherry Hulse’s backyard in Ellendale is filled with homemade enclosures. Right now, they serve as the homes for several squirrels and seven possums.
The possums and most of the squirrels are juvenile, and would not be able to survive on their own. Hulse hopes to release them all back into the wild come spring.
“They’ll be here all winter, make sure they get all nice and beefed up and don’t get frostbite on their ears or tail,” Hulse said.
She is also caring for an adult male squirrel. After he was injured, he suffered a neurological issue that made it difficult for him to navigate the wilderness. Hulse said he’s about 95% recovered compared to when he first came to her, though he still moves with his head slightly tilting.
“I want it to be a successful release,” Hulse said. “I want to know that he has every chance because he’s come so far.”
A lifelong animal lover, Hulse received her official certificate for wildlife rehabilitation in October, but has been working with the Delaware Council of Wildlife Rehabilitators and Educators for about a year. She said her work as a rehabber came into her life at the right time.
“It really has affected my life and it kind of gave me what I needed at that time,” Hulse said. “It’s very, very rewarding. It’s tiring. It can be heartbreaking, but it’s very rewarding.”
The council is a volunteer-led nonprofit that cares for injured, abandoned or orphaned wildlife, with the intent to eventually return them to their natural habitat. The statewide organization formed in 1995 with the goal of educating the public about wildlife, promoting respect of wildlife and training members on rehabilitation standards.
Tonyea Mead, the president-elect for the council and a wildlife rehabber, said the organization has 12 certified rehabbers and almost 90 members.
Right now, the council is supported by annual membership dues and public donations. Volunteers that work with the organization care for animals out of their homes and pay for supplies like formula, caging and veterinarian care.
However, the cost of care can sometimes be overwhelming, especially when it comes to the limited wildlife vet care available in Delaware.
“Because we don’t have a lot of wildlife vets, most of the time [injured animals] get euthanized,” Mead said. “And we have to take them to a vet and get euthanized. If they have a broken leg, it’s $800 out of our own pocket. If we get 10 rabbits with broken legs, that’s a lot of money.”
It’s one of the many reasons the group is looking to build a centralized wildlife center. The organization announced plans last month to start fundraising for a potential facility.
“We are now trying to find land, property, house, barn, whatever, so we can grow our facility and get more instead of turning animals away,” Mead said.
What does Delaware’s wildlife council do?
To become a rehabber in Delaware, a person must be certified by the state’s Division of Fish and Wildlife. In order to receive a certificate, a person must work under a certified rehabber for a year and learn proper care protocols. Hulse was Mead’s apprentice, prior to becoming certified.
The council works with a wide range of animals, including rabbits, bats, beavers, turtles, snakes, deer and more. Different volunteers with the organization often have “specialities” with certain animals. Hulse, for example, takes in a lot of possums, and Mead often works with bats, though they both care for animals outside of those groups as well.
The group fields calls from residents who encounter an abandoned or injured animal. From there, volunteers who work as transporters will pick up the animal, and either take it to a rehabber or to a vet.
Al Rizzo, a member of the nonprofit’s board of directors, said the council is working to create transporter teams and supply them with appropriate handling gear like gloves, nets and disinfectants.
Hulse said that taking care of the animals can oftentimes be bittersweet. She is grateful when they can recover, but sometimes misses them after spending so much time caring for them.
“When you have a baby, especially one that when you get it you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re so fragile,’ and sometimes you’re just sure that it’s not going to make it,” Hulse said. “And when it gets over the hurdle and you see it grow and you actually get it to the point of release, it’s like the best.”
This year, Hulse said she had received two baby possums after another rehabber was struggling to care for them.
“They were really, really in pretty bad shape. Very dehydrated. The one passed away probably within three hours of me getting it home,” Hulse said. “The other one, I have no idea how he did it, that little guy pulled through.”
The surviving possum had later contracted a stomach illness that put it at risk. Hulse bought the medicine to help it recover, but it took nearly a month to bounce back.
“I got very attached to him and he overcame two huge hurdles in life,” Hulse said. “He was my special guy this year. The one that I’m going to look back at on, going, ‘Hm, he’s the one that really kind of touched my heart a bit.’”
Losing animals is also part of the rehabilitation experience. Hulse said she’s lost three possums to what she believes was a virus.
“One day, it can be the best in the world, the next day, your heart breaks,” Hulse said. “But all in all, I mean that’s life. That’s the way life is.”
The council will be hosting its fall training workshop in Dover on Nov. 8 for people interested in rehabbing.
A hub for wildlife rehabilitation amid increased Delaware development
Last year, the council received about 3,000 phone calls from people needing help with wildlife. Volunteers accepted and cared for nearly 1,000 animals in 2025.
Mead said that the number of calls will likely go up this year. Part of that is due to the state’s increasing development, particularly in Sussex County.
“When 45,000 acres of trees have been cut down, and the number of people moving in and the number of cars on the road, habitat loss just increases us getting calls and babies coming in,” said Mead, a Sussex County resident.
Rizzo said climate also can impact habitat loss, with recent nor’easters and storms damaging animals’ homes.
In addition, more residents coming to Delaware increases the need for educational resources. Rizzo said that people who come from urban areas may have never interacted with wildlife, and would not know what the best practice is for helping animals.
“The public, their heart’s in the right place, and they find these babies on the ground, they really don’t know what to do,” Rizzo said. “In some cases, if you just put them in a little box or something at the base of the tree, mama will come get them.”
The center could pose as a hub for education for residents and children on what to do when they find wild animals, as well as a training location for rehabbers.
According to Rizzo, a centralized wildlife rehab center does not currently exist in the state of Delaware. Before joining the council, he worked as a wildlife biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. While working in the Coastal Delaware National Wildlife Refuge Complex, Rizzo said that they would receive continuous calls about what to do with animals.
“For the longest time, I didn’t even know these rehabbers existed,” Rizzo said. “If you looked online, you’d have like two phone numbers and you would call it, and it’d be somebody’s answering machine and you’d hear nothing back.”
The organization is hoping to raise $650,000 to help build the facility. The center would house animals, helping with a larger case load and providing some relief to rehabbers.
Volunteers who do not have enough time for rehabbing at home could have more flexible opportunities with the center. It would also work as a release site.
Animals would receive medical help on site. Rizzo said the center would work as triage, with animals being taken to the facility and evaluated for their health. He said the animal could be kept at the center, or sent to stay with a rehabber at their home, depending on their needs.
Having veterinarians on staff would help fill the existing gap, even if they only volunteer or work part time.
“We have animals that right now would be euthanized, but with the proper veterinary care they could be saved, and at least give them a fighting chance,” Rizzo said.
Hulse said the center would also be helpful for rehabbers in providing vet care, as most of the time when the organization receives calls, it’s the weekend.
“We don’t have many vets that will see us, but the ones that do are closed on the weekend,” Hulse said. “We can’t take them up to a local emergency vet clinic.”
The center could also serve as a training space for vet techs and as a research hub to study patterns in wildlife populations, according to the organization.
It would also be a site for collaboration with other wildlife-based organizations, and work together in helping animals. Right now, the council works in partnership with Tri-state Bird Rescue in Newark. The council does not provide bird care, but sometimes receives calls that they field to the rescue, and vice versa.
“If we get a facility, say in Kent or Sussex, and we might be able to triage a bird and then get it up to Tri-State up in New Castle,” Mead said.
Rizzo said that he is working to assess different properties to see if they meet their needs. The council is looking for a centralized location in the state, but is open to any property that is available. He also said that they would want to find a property that is not in a residential area.
“We don’t want to keep these animals inside all the time. They’re wild,” Rizzo said.
Rizzo said he’s currently eyeing a 13-acre property near where he lives in Milton. It was formerly a trap and skeet range that closed due to contamination. It has since been cleaned up.
“Hopefully, someday if the county decides to step in and sell it at a sheriff’s sale that we would be a contender,” Rizzo said.
Once the group either purchases a parcel of land or is donated land, they will design a building. However, Rizzo said they are unable to get to that step until they have funding. He also said that one day the organization hopes to hire staff and not solely rely on volunteers.
The council is accepting donations on their website, and through GoFundMe.
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