University of Delaware welcomes new artistic director who combines her love of theater and teaching
Sarah Wansley joins UD’s Resident Ensemble Players with plans to expand student opportunities and bring more diverse stories to the stage.
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Sarah Wansley arrived in Delaware from Vermont just two weeks ago, but she is already looking ahead to the future of the University of Delaware’s professional theater company.
An assistant professor of theater, Wansley was recently named artistic director of the Resident Ensemble Players. Wansley said she wants to strengthen the company’s connection with undergraduate students, expand its contemporary programming and ensure its productions better reflect the community it serves.
Her arrival comes as UD’s Theatre and Dance Department expands its academic offerings and works to integrate professional theater more closely with undergraduate training.
“The theater and dance department has recently launched majors in both theater and dance, and so, our department is growing quite a bit,” Wansley said. “And we’re working on integrating the REP — our professional company — more deeply with the undergraduate training.”
Wansley previously served as associate artistic director at Northern Stage, a regional theater in White River Junction, Vermont. Her career has focused on directing new plays, developing contemporary works and reimagining classics. She has also worked in higher education and said the opportunity to combine teaching with professional theater leadership drew her to UD.
“Really, my whole career has been having one foot in the professional directing and artistic leadership path and one foot in teaching. I really find that teaching inspires my work on stage and vice versa,” she said. “This opportunity was especially exciting to me to be able to merge those two worlds of professional theater and a university community.”
Now in its 19th season, REP brings professional theater to UD while allowing students to learn from working artists. Wansley said she hopes to build on that foundation by expanding student participation, developing new work and increasing diversity.
“I’m really looking at programming some contemporary work, some younger work and it’s also a real priority for me to have diversity both on stage and off,” she said. “And I think that we have a lot of work to do to make sure that our stage reflect[s] the amazing diversity of the Newark community.”
A story of loneliness and second chances
Wansley’s tenure as artistic director begins with REP’s upcoming production of “Fireflies,” a romantic comedy by Matthew Barber that opens Oct. 30 at the Roselle Center for the Arts in Newark.
The play follows a retired teacher whose quiet life takes an unexpected turn when a mysterious drifter arrives in her small Texas town. While the story offers humor and romance, Wansley said its exploration of loneliness and human connection is what makes it especially meaningful.
“It’s really a story about an immature woman who realizes that she still has a lot of life to live and to think about how she wants to engage with the world,” Wansley said. “Something that I love about this play [is] it’s speaking to the problem of loneliness, which is such an entrenched problem in America right now.”
Wansley said that she had recently read a statistic from the American Psychological Association that showed 54% of American adults self-report experiencing isolation. She said she hopes audiences will leave the theater and reflect on their own relationships, the communities they build and the opportunities they may still have to connect with others.
“It’s romantic, it’s funny. Hopefully, it will be an enjoyable evening out,” she said. “But I do hope that folks just think a little bit more about, you know, ‘What does my life look like after I retire? Who’s in my community? Where am I making connections? Where have I closed any doors that I can open?’ That’s really one of the questions the play is asking.”
As Wansley settles into her new role, she is beginning to shape what comes next for REP, from its upcoming season to opportunities for students and stories that reflect the surrounding community.
REP will also revive its opening-night party tradition, bringing audiences together to celebrate “Fireflies” and mark a new chapter for the company under Wansley’s artistic leadership.
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