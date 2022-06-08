The state and federal government have reached a $41.6 million settlement with 21 defendants deemed responsible for the clean up of a 27-acre superfund site in Delaware.

The Delaware Sand & Gravel Landfill Superfund Site in New Castle County has been on an EPA national priorities list for most contaminated sites since 1981.

Between 1969 and 1976, approximately 550,000 cubic yards of industrial waste and construction debris, including at least 13,000 drums containing hazardous substances, were dumped in the former sand and gravel quarry.