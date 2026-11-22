NFL tells Delaware U.S. senator that experts will review Philly QB Jalen Hurts’ care for blood clots
As a congresswoman, U.S. Sen. Blunt Rochester launched a public awareness campaign on the dangers of blood clots and introduced legislation.
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Independent experts will review the Philadelphia Eagles’ medical treatment of quarterback Jalen Hurts, the NFL said in a recent letter to U.S. Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del.
Blunt Rochester sent a letter last month to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell voicing her concerns about the team’s care of Hurts after he was initially diagnosed with a superficial blood clot in his left calf.
A statement dated Oct. 19 from the Eagles and Hurts’ agent Nicole Lynn said he was later determined to have blood clots in both of his lungs, known as bilateral pulmonary emboli. He was prescribed blood thinners and is expected to be out for the rest of the season.
The next day, the NFL Players Association demanded an investigation as the NFL defended how the Eagles addressed Hurts’ health needs.
Blunt Rochester requested information on whether there is a league-wide protocol for the monitoring and treating blood clots.
The issue is personal for Delaware’s junior senator. Her husband Charles died of blood clots that traveled from his leg to his heart and lungs after he tore his Achilles tendon playing a game of pickup basketball. He was 52 years old.
“I am deeply relieved that Mr. Hurts’s story did not end the way my husband’s did,” Blunt Rochester wrote in her letter.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, blood clots can affect up to 900,000 Americans annually. As many as 100,000 people die from blood clots annually.
In an interview with WHYY News, Blunt Rochester said this is an opportunity to raise awareness of the danger of blood clots.
“It is imperative that people understand what the signs are, and particularly medical professionals,” she said. “This affects Americans of all walks of life.”
NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller replied to Blunt Rochester in a Nov. 6 letter that said “mutually agreed-upon independent medical experts will review the matter and share their conclusions and recommendations with both parties.”
“We look forward to sharing more information with you once the joint review is completed,” he wrote. “As has been publicly reported, Jalen was placed on the injured reserve list and remains under the treatment and close supervision of medical professionals.”
Miller also told Blunt Rochester that each club’s medical staff evaluates and treats individual players on a case-by-case basis, including in cases of a suspected or confirmed blood clot. The NFL and the player’s union also have several medical committees that review and monitor player injury data.
“Following the ongoing joint review, the League and NFLPA will consider appropriate next steps, including whether this case points to a need for additional league-wide guidance,” he stated.
As a congresswoman, Blunt Rochester introduced legislation to require the federal government to increase the education awareness of the danger of blood clots. She also developed a public resource guide for blood clot education.
According to a statement from the Eagles, Hurts informed the team’s medical personnel on Oct. 8 that he had been cleated during the game against the Los Angeles Rams four days earlier.
After flying to London for an Oct. 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, an ultrasound found a superficial blood clot in his calf. Deep vein thrombosis is the development of a blood clot in the legs, pelvis or arms.
While he was allowed to play in that game, further testing after he flew back to the U.S. revealed the clot had moved.
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