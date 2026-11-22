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Independent experts will review the Philadelphia Eagles’ medical treatment of quarterback Jalen Hurts, the NFL said in a recent letter to U.S. Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del.

Blunt Rochester sent a letter last month to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell voicing her concerns about the team’s care of Hurts after he was initially diagnosed with a superficial blood clot in his left calf.

A statement dated Oct. 19 from the Eagles and Hurts’ agent Nicole Lynn said he was later determined to have blood clots in both of his lungs, known as bilateral pulmonary emboli. He was prescribed blood thinners and is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

The next day, the NFL Players Association demanded an investigation as the NFL defended how the Eagles addressed Hurts’ health needs.

Blunt Rochester requested information on whether there is a league-wide protocol for the monitoring and treating blood clots.

The issue is personal for Delaware’s junior senator. Her husband Charles died of blood clots that traveled from his leg to his heart and lungs after he tore his Achilles tendon playing a game of pickup basketball. He was 52 years old.

“I am deeply relieved that Mr. Hurts’s story did not end the way my husband’s did,” Blunt Rochester wrote in her letter.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, blood clots can affect up to 900,000 Americans annually. As many as 100,000 people die from blood clots annually.

In an interview with WHYY News, Blunt Rochester said this is an opportunity to raise awareness of the danger of blood clots.

“It is imperative that people understand what the signs are, and particularly medical professionals,” she said. “This affects Americans of all walks of life.”