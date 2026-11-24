‘The infection ate bone’: Jury awards Delaware woman $5 million for doctor’s negligence after back surgery
Deborah Hill’s lawyer said she “raised her hand 15 times and had worsening symptoms every single time and she was ignored.” Jurors agreed.
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Eleven days after undergoing outpatient spinal surgery, Deborah Jane Hill woke up with what she later described as “severe stabbing pain.” Blood drained from the wound where the doctor’s scalpel had cut her.
Hill called 911 and an ambulance took her to the nearby TidalHealth Nanticoke hospital in Seaford, Delaware.
What happened during Hill’s emergency room visit in December 2021 — and what didn’t happen after that — formed the backbone of a medical negligence lawsuit that Hill later filed against her surgeon, Dr. Tony Maidoh, and his practice, Delaware Neurosurgical Group.
Hill claimed that Maidoh didn’t order a suggested magnetic resonance imaging test that would have detected a burgeoning infection, and that over several months he committed a host of other diagnostic and treatment failures.
By February 2022, when agonizing pain and a 2-inch wound that had been oozing thick green pus sent her back to the emergency room for a third time, “this deep spinal infection was so advanced, she had bone destruction, meaning that the infection ate bone,” said Hill’s attorney, Tara Clary. “It was pushing on the nerve roots that come out of the spinal cord.”
Maidoh’s mistakes, Hill’s lawsuit alleged, caused a “catastrophic neurological injury” that five years later has left Hill with severe back pain, urinary incontinence, a foot drop and the inability to walk independently.
“These injuries are, unfortunately, permanent in nature,” according to the lawsuit filed in August 2023.
And after a 10-day trial this fall that included hours of testimony from Hill and Maidoh, as well as several medical experts on both sides, a Sussex County jury threw the book at the doctor and his practice.
Rejecting Maidoh’s assertion that he provided adequate care and his legal team’s contention that Hill’s post-surgical injuries were caused by a sudden, unexpected condition or negligence by Hill’s wound care team, jurors awarded her more than $5 million in compensatory damages.
Clary told WHYY News that time after time after her operation, Hill told Maidoh about her fierce and unrelenting back and leg pain. Instead, he waited too long to order a MRI test and to perform followup surgery to remove what became an abscess, she said.
“He missed the infection and it was as simple as getting a picture,” Clary said. “She raised her hand 15 times and had worsening symptoms every single time and she was ignored.”
Maidoh and Delaware Neurosurgical Group, which has offices in all three Delaware counties, did not respond to requests for comment, nor did their lawyers. But Clary said the defendants are seeking a new trial and a reduction in the jury award.
Hill, 66, lives in the Sussex County town of Seaford and had worked as a food industry quality supervisor until her surgical complications left her unable to work. Hill would not agree to be interviewed for this story but said in a written statement that she can’t turn back the clock.
“This verdict can’t give me back what I lost, but it tells me that what I went through mattered,’’ Hill said. “I hope it means the next patient who says something is wrong is taken seriously.”
‘Signs and symptoms of a deep spinal infection’
Hill went to Maidoh in the fall of 2021 because lower back pain had begun radiating down her left leg, Clary said.
That November, the doctor performed what Clary said was “minimally invasive” spinal surgery and Hill went home that same day.
Nine days later, she visited Maidoh at his office, and told him “the surgery had indeed alleviated her preoperative symptoms,” her lawsuit said.
Hill’s incision was causing her some pain, however, and the wound had not completely closed, the lawsuit said. Clary, who elaborated on details of Hill’s ordeal during two lengthy interviews, said the wound’s “edges were not together.” Maidoh prescribed an antibiotic.
Two days later, on Dec. 4, Hill awoke in what Clary described as “excruciating 10 out of 10 pain,’’ and called 911. At the hospital, a radiologist conducted a CT scan on her spine.
“Though no abnormality was found, the radiologist recommended an MRI … if further evaluation was indicated,’’ the lawsuit said.
A TidalHealth physician’s assistant contacted Maidoh’s practice that day to discuss Hill’s situation. But in the days and weeks afterward, Maidoh “negligently failed to order cultures of the wound, order alternative antibiotics or obtain MRI or other contrasted lumbar imaging,’’ the lawsuit said. Instead, he “simply prescribed additional pain medication.”
Those omissions, Clary asserted, were the pivotal mistakes that caused a cascading series of untreated medical issues and led to Hill’s current debilitated state.
Hill was showing “signs and symptoms of a deep spinal infection” during her first visit to TidalHealth’s emergency room, Clary said.
“Somebody who has been doing well after surgery and then 11 days later, that far out, basically falls off a cliff, does a nose dive clinically, that is concerning,” he said. “Something significant is happening. You’ve got to be thinking of infection.”
“You can be thinking about other things,’’ Clary continued. “Maybe her disc re-herniated. Maybe she had a fracture of some sort. You get an MRI, you take a picture. Had that happened, the diagnosis would have been made.”
‘I don’t think juries like for people to not be heard’
Hill’s condition worsened over the next two months, the lawsuit said.
Her wound care specialist for TidalHealth, nurse practitioner Deborah Tabulov, documented green discharge, dead tissue and a superficial infection, the lawsuit said.
Yet after Hill had an online telemedicine visit with Maidoh on Dec. 13 — 20 days after the operation — he never “recommended further imaging or surgical exploration to assess the nature, extent or depth of infection,” the lawsuit said.
Hill initially sued Tabulov and TidalHealth’s wound care operations, but later dropped them from the case. The jury rejected the cross-claim by Maidoh and Delaware Neurosurgical Group against TidalHealth’s wound care operations.
Attempts to reach Tabulov were unsuccessful. A spokesperson with TidalHealth declined to comment.
During subsequent online appointments with Maidoh and another visit to the emergency room, Hill kept reporting her deteriorating condition — spasms, inability to work or leave her home and insomnia — but he continued prescribing pain medication and told her “symptoms would improve with more time,’’ the lawsuit said.
Maidoh did order a “non-urgent MRI of the lumbar spine” on Feb. 3, the lawsuit said, but the procedure wasn’t scheduled until March.
On Feb. 9, however, Hill returned for a third time to the emergency room, this time with foot drop along with the severe pain, Clary said. “Her foot is slapping on the floor when she’s trying to walk,’’ the lawyer said.
Doctors at TidalHealth gave Hill an emergency MRI, “which showed evidence of infection,” the lawsuit said.
She was ultimately diagnosed with a deep infection in her spinal canal, including her bone and disc, and “started on long-term, broad-spectrum antibiotics,” the lawsuit said.
Hill received some treatment but her condition did not improve, Clary said, and she ultimately developed an abscess. Maidoh performed a second surgery in November 2022 to remove the abscess.
But that was too little, too late, Clary said.
“By the time the diagnosis was finally made by someone else, the third time she went back to the emergency room, the damage was done,’’ Clary said.
During the trial, Clary said Maidoh defended his decisions. The jury, which also heard from neurosurgeons, infectious disease specialists and other doctors, plus life care planners from both sides, ultimately decided in Hill’s favor.
They awarded her $286,688 for past medical bills, $372,807 for past wage loss, $816,153 for future care expenses and $3.525 million for pain and suffering.
“This jury made a statement,” Clary said. “I think the jury was compelled by the fact that this is a typical patient who, when she asked for help from the medical community, she was not heard. And I don’t think juries like for people to not be heard.”
Hill echoed her lawyer’s sentiments.
“I trusted Dr. Maidoh with my health, not only during surgery, but throughout the weeks of recovery that followed,’’ Hill said in her statement.
“For a brief moment after surgery, I felt like I had my life back. I had hope that I would walk along the beach again, return to work, and live my life on my own terms. Because of his failure, I never will.”
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