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Eleven days after undergoing outpatient spinal surgery, Deborah Jane Hill woke up with what she later described as “severe stabbing pain.” Blood drained from the wound where the doctor’s scalpel had cut her.

Hill called 911 and an ambulance took her to the nearby TidalHealth Nanticoke hospital in Seaford, Delaware.

What happened during Hill’s emergency room visit in December 2021 — and what didn’t happen after that — formed the backbone of a medical negligence lawsuit that Hill later filed against her surgeon, Dr. Tony Maidoh, and his practice, Delaware Neurosurgical Group.

Hill claimed that Maidoh didn’t order a suggested magnetic resonance imaging test that would have detected a burgeoning infection, and that over several months he committed a host of other diagnostic and treatment failures.

By February 2022, when agonizing pain and a 2-inch wound that had been oozing thick green pus sent her back to the emergency room for a third time, “this deep spinal infection was so advanced, she had bone destruction, meaning that the infection ate bone,” said Hill’s attorney, Tara Clary. “It was pushing on the nerve roots that come out of the spinal cord.”

Maidoh’s mistakes, Hill’s lawsuit alleged, caused a “catastrophic neurological injury” that five years later has left Hill with severe back pain, urinary incontinence, a foot drop and the inability to walk independently.

“These injuries are, unfortunately, permanent in nature,” according to the lawsuit filed in August 2023.

And after a 10-day trial this fall that included hours of testimony from Hill and Maidoh, as well as several medical experts on both sides, a Sussex County jury threw the book at the doctor and his practice.

Rejecting Maidoh’s assertion that he provided adequate care and his legal team’s contention that Hill’s post-surgical injuries were caused by a sudden, unexpected condition or negligence by Hill’s wound care team, jurors awarded her more than $5 million in compensatory damages.

Clary told WHYY News that time after time after her operation, Hill told Maidoh about her fierce and unrelenting back and leg pain. Instead, he waited too long to order a MRI test and to perform followup surgery to remove what became an abscess, she said.

“He missed the infection and it was as simple as getting a picture,” Clary said. “She raised her hand 15 times and had worsening symptoms every single time and she was ignored.”

Maidoh and Delaware Neurosurgical Group, which has offices in all three Delaware counties, did not respond to requests for comment, nor did their lawyers. But Clary said the defendants are seeking a new trial and a reduction in the jury award.

Hill, 66, lives in the Sussex County town of Seaford and had worked as a food industry quality supervisor until her surgical complications left her unable to work. Hill would not agree to be interviewed for this story but said in a written statement that she can’t turn back the clock.

“This verdict can’t give me back what I lost, but it tells me that what I went through mattered,’’ Hill said. “I hope it means the next patient who says something is wrong is taken seriously.”