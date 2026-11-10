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Two teens have been indicted on charges related to the mass shooting in Newark on the night of Halloween.

The Delaware attorney general’s office said a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old are charged with seven counts of attempted murder in the first degree, eight counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, conspiracy and endangerment.

“This is not normal,” Chief Deputy Attorney General Dan Logan said. “This is not ok. This is not acceptable.”

The shooting injured seven people, ranging in ages from 15 to 21. One of the victims is a University of Delaware student. Four young people are still hospitalized.

Newark police said they saw plans on social media that large crowds, known as “teen takeovers,” were being planned for that night and worked to discourage participation.

However, dozens of teens gathered in raucous crowds downtown when gunfire erupted just after 11 p.m. on East Main Street, sending Halloween revelers running for their lives.

Officers said surveillance footage showed the suspects fleeing in a car about 30 seconds after the shooting.

The 17-year-old suspect is from North East, Maryland, and is being held in a juvenile facility awaiting extradition back to Delaware. The 18-year-old from Wilmington is also in police custody.