Delaware works to save North America’s smallest turtle as habitat loss leaves just two known populations in the state
As Delaware bog turtle populations dwindle to two known sites, DNREC and the Brandywine Zoo are working to catch and return more turtles to the wild.
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The smallest turtle species in North America, and one of the smallest in the world, calls Delaware home. But despite its small size, the bog turtle faces a growing threat to its survival.
Federally listed as threatened and classified as endangered in Delaware, the bog turtle population has dwindled over the years, leaving just two known sites in the state where the turtles remain.
“In the state of Delaware, it’s an endangered species. And we’ve been monitoring bog turtle populations in the state since 1992,” said Nate Nazdrowicz, a herpetologist with the state’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish and Wildlife.
“We have noticed over the course of the years that the populations have been declining. They originally had roughly 20 locations from where the [first] bog turtle was found in the state,” he said.
By the early 2000s, that number had fallen to about five locations. Today, only two remain. One of the biggest factors behind that decline is how Delaware’s landscape has changed over time.
Bog turtles typically inhabit shallow, muddy wetlands with slow-moving water. They depend on open spaces with grasses and sedges for shelter and reproduction, making changes to these delicate habitats a threat to their survival.
Nazdrowicz said agricultural practices once helped maintain the wetlands these turtles depend on. Cattle grazing, for example, kept trees from taking over areas that were too wet to farm.
“Previously these wet areas were within the farm matrix,” he said. “You couldn’t farm it because it was too wet. So a lot of people would graze their cattle through it. And that helped keep the trees from growing up and you know converting into a forest. When we lost all of that agriculture from this region, we no longer had the mechanism to prevent the habitats from naturally changing.”
Without those grazing practices, trees and other vegetation began taking over the wetlands, changing the landscape and limiting the sunlight needed for the sedges bog turtles depend on to reproduce.
“We have lost a lot of habitats that we previously had because trees have grown up. That shades out the grasses, which are very important for bog turtle reproduction and then it just makes the habitat no longer suitable for the turtles,” Nazdrowicz said.
A collaborative effort to rebuild the population
With only two known locations remaining, DNREC has partnered with the Brandywine Zoo on a recovery program to help rebuild Delaware’s bog turtle population. The effort, which started in 2022, combines field monitoring and animal care, with biologists attaching small radio transmitters to the turtles’ shells so they can track their movements using a receiver and antenna.
The tracking becomes especially important during nesting season, which typically begins in June. That’s when biologists locate female turtles and monitor them to determine whether they’re carrying eggs, allowing the team to find and carefully collect their nests.
“Turtles that have eggs, we attach a spool of thread to them, taped temporarily to the side of their shell. We tie the thread off on a little bit of vegetation and then we release the turtle,” he said. “We come back and check it the next day. If we don’t feel eggs, we know the turtle’s nested somewhere.”
They usually find the nested eggs in grass or tussock sedges around their habitat. After they collect the eggs, experts bring them to the Brandywine Zoo for incubation.
“We set up incubators here at the zoo. This year we had an 81% success rate hatching the turtles that came out,” said Brint Spencer, Brandywine Zoo director. “We did well with our hatching success this year. We set the turtles up in tubs at the zoo, and we keep them for a year. The goal is to get them up to about 6 centimeters in size. Nate’s team can [then] put transponders on the animals and put them out in the wild.”
After the juveniles are out in the wild, Nazdrowicz monitors how they are doing.
“When we got involved in the program, there were I believe 22 known adult [bog turtles] in the state,” Spencer said. “So, the fact that we’ve hatched out 43 this year and we’re at a total of 137 hatchlings, so far … that’s four-and-a-half times the known population that we’ve produced here at the zoo from eggs that Fish and Wildlife collected. So, that has a big impact on the population.”
But producing more hatchlings is only one part of rebuilding the population. Bog turtles typically don’t reach reproductive maturity until they’re about 6 or 7 years old, meaning it could take several years before the young turtles begin reproducing in the wild.
Spencer said DNREC recently identified three or four 3-year-old turtles that could be among the first animals hatched through the zoo’s program to have survived in their natural habitat. While their origins haven’t been confirmed, he said the discovery is an encouraging sign.
The long-term goal is to establish a self-sustaining bog turtle population in Delaware, allowing the species to reproduce and survive in the wild for generations to come.
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