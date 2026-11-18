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In mid-October, Jennifer Berlin started getting calls from unknown numbers, sometimes four times a day.

Wary of scams or telemarketers, she didn’t answer them right away. When she finally did, she learned that the calls were coming from a debt collection company.

“And they told me this outrageous bill that I owe that came out of left field,” said Berlin, who lives in Exton, Pennsylvania.

The collectors claimed she had unpaid medical bills from past visits and care at Crozer Health, a former three-hospital health system outside of Philadelphia that closed in May 2025.

After requesting more information, Berlin was told that she owed more than $1,500 for a colonoscopy she got at Crozer in 2024. Berlin said this was the first she ever heard of having an outstanding balance.

“I would have gotten a bill or something and I would have made payments on it. I wouldn’t just let it slide,” she said. “I was like, ‘I’m all paid up on my health care bills. I have nothing that I owe.’”

Still, during the call, debt collectors asked if she could pay something immediately, Berlin said.

“They’re like, ‘Can you do $500?’ I’m like, ‘No. I have rent, I have groceries, I have all this stuff to pay,’” she said. “And then they’re like, ‘Well, if you pay today, we’ll knock it down a few hundred dollars.’ I’m like, ‘That doesn’t change my answer.’”

Berlin is not alone in her experience. Over the past several weeks, other former Crozer Health patients have reported similar calls and notices to local health departments, lawmakers and state agencies, including the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

All the calls and notices, and even some alerts from credit bureaus, are linked to United MediCorp LLC and other companies that bought up Crozer Health’s medical debt from unpaid bills. They’re now looking to collect payments from former patients.

“It’s really disheartening and frustrating,” said Laura Doyle, who lives in Springfield and learned that a debt collector is pursuing her for more than $900 of supposed unpaid medical debt.

She said she’s preparing to fight the claim with documentation and evidence showing that all costs for her care were either covered by her health insurance or paid off long ago.

“It’s time that I have to take now to provide all of this,” she said. “I have perfect credit and this is a blemish on it, so I’m really unhappy that it could potentially affect you in the future for something.”