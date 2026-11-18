Crozer Health system closed, leaving many patients in a lurch. 17 months later, debt collection notices arrived
Patients in the Philadelphia suburbs say collectors have been calling and sending notices claiming that they owe money for care they received at the hospital system.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
In mid-October, Jennifer Berlin started getting calls from unknown numbers, sometimes four times a day.
Wary of scams or telemarketers, she didn’t answer them right away. When she finally did, she learned that the calls were coming from a debt collection company.
“And they told me this outrageous bill that I owe that came out of left field,” said Berlin, who lives in Exton, Pennsylvania.
The collectors claimed she had unpaid medical bills from past visits and care at Crozer Health, a former three-hospital health system outside of Philadelphia that closed in May 2025.
After requesting more information, Berlin was told that she owed more than $1,500 for a colonoscopy she got at Crozer in 2024. Berlin said this was the first she ever heard of having an outstanding balance.
“I would have gotten a bill or something and I would have made payments on it. I wouldn’t just let it slide,” she said. “I was like, ‘I’m all paid up on my health care bills. I have nothing that I owe.’”
Still, during the call, debt collectors asked if she could pay something immediately, Berlin said.
“They’re like, ‘Can you do $500?’ I’m like, ‘No. I have rent, I have groceries, I have all this stuff to pay,’” she said. “And then they’re like, ‘Well, if you pay today, we’ll knock it down a few hundred dollars.’ I’m like, ‘That doesn’t change my answer.’”
Berlin is not alone in her experience. Over the past several weeks, other former Crozer Health patients have reported similar calls and notices to local health departments, lawmakers and state agencies, including the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.
All the calls and notices, and even some alerts from credit bureaus, are linked to United MediCorp LLC and other companies that bought up Crozer Health’s medical debt from unpaid bills. They’re now looking to collect payments from former patients.
“It’s really disheartening and frustrating,” said Laura Doyle, who lives in Springfield and learned that a debt collector is pursuing her for more than $900 of supposed unpaid medical debt.
She said she’s preparing to fight the claim with documentation and evidence showing that all costs for her care were either covered by her health insurance or paid off long ago.
“It’s time that I have to take now to provide all of this,” she said. “I have perfect credit and this is a blemish on it, so I’m really unhappy that it could potentially affect you in the future for something.”
Collections calls grow as local health officials, lawmakers seek answers
Delaware County began getting calls from concerned residents last month. Lora Werner, the county’s health director, said she spoke with one woman who had questions about what the notices meant and what she should do.
Although the health department has no recourse with medical debt and billing disputes, Werner said her team tried to figure out what was going on and get some answers.
“Medical debt is one more very serious barrier for people,” Werner said. “And if they feel that they’re being harassed about past debts that they didn’t even know they had, I can imagine how stressful that is and how that would impact your thinking about, ‘Well, I don’t want to go to the doctor now.’”
State Sen. Tim Kearney, D-Delaware County, said his office started receiving scores of constituent emails and calls regarding Crozer-related debt collection notices last month.
Kearney, whose district includes the shuttered Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Springfield Hospital and Taylor Hospital, said the medical debt detailed in the collection notices are “all over the place.”
“Some of them are $10 and some of them are thousands of dollars,” Kearney said, adding that a vast majority of his constituents asserted the charges had already been paid.
He also noted that now is the time for former Crozer Health patients to ensure they have copies of their medical records.
“Most of the Crozer records are scheduled to be destroyed after March 2, 2027,” Kearney said. “So if patients haven’t obtained copies of their records, they really need to do that before that deadline.”
Attorney general’s steps to verify debt and file disputes
Patients have a right to dispute the debt and the collections claims, especially if they believe that the charges are incorrect, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a statement.
He urged people to verify the debt before making any payments, as collector’s bills may be “inaccurate, incomplete or improperly assigned.”
“Debt collection notices cause alarm and stress, but we have learned that in some cases, these balances are inaccurate,” Sunday said. “Consumers who wish to dispute bills can do so without being penalized.”
In those cases, people should submit a written dispute to the collection agency within 30 days of receiving the initial notice, according to the attorney general’s office, “providing any proof you may have that the debt has been satisfied.”
Proof could include an explanation of benefits letter from a health insurer, a credit card statement, receipt of a paid bill or other proof of payment.
Patients can then request a full verification of the debt. That requires a collection agency to provide proof that they have legal authority to collect the debt; an itemized statement of specific health care services related to the collections claim; the date health care was delivered; and any documents that show the amount of debt is accurate.
Once a dispute is filed and verification is requested, a collection agency must pause all collection activity until it provides patients with information and documentation, legal experts say. If the agency ultimately fails to verify the debt claims, they are prohibited by law from further attempts to collect on it.
Medical debt can appear on credit reports and may affect credit scores in specific circumstances. The three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — do not report unpaid medical debt for amounts under $500.
For people facing more than $500 in unpaid debt, national credit bureaus typically wait until the debt has been in collections for at least one year before including it on reports, according to Experian. The unpaid debt can remain on a person’s credit report for seven years, or until the debt is paid.
Former patients prepare to fight claims
Jennifer Berlin was able to get some documentation from an agency that confirmed the total amount of unpaid debt she supposedly owes from her colonoscopy in 2024, but she said she’s certain that it was covered through insurance with little to no cost sharing.
However, even if she did owe some amount after, Berlin said she never received a bill from Crozer Health for the balance. In most cases, hospitals and health offices must submit claims to insurers for reimbursement within a certain timeframe, usually between 90 days and one year.
If hospitals and health providers fail to submit claims on time, insurance companies can deny payment. Health systems may then try to bill patients directly for some or all the amount, but people aren’t always obligated to pay if the health system fails to bill insurance properly.
Berlin believes that her medical debt may stem from a billing mistake that Crozer made several years ago, and said she has decided that she won’t pay the collections company.
“If I really owed something, yes, I would pay it,” she said. “But I feel that I don’t owe it at this point.”
Laura Doyle is also prepared to fight the claims. She already sent a debt validation request to a collection agency via certified mail, to ensure she could confirm when the agency received it.
The agency now has 30 days to respond and send her itemized statements detailing the specific charges and health care services related to the debt, which she suspects stem from a mammogram she got in March 2025, right before the health system closed.
In the meantime, Doyle is gathering evidence: paid billing receipts, medical records and insurance documents related to the mammogram.
“If they have all those charges, then I’ll compare it to what I have … then send all that information back to them again, proof of it actually being paid, if that’s what it is,” she said. “I just think that maybe they got bogus information when they [bought] the debt.”
Doyle is confident she’ll be successful in fighting the claims but said the process could drag on for months. It’s a tiresome new development in the history of Crozer Health, she said. Doyle was born at Crozer Chester Medical Center and got care from the health system for nearly her entire life until services disappeared.
“It’s just another pain in the butt thing that you have to do, that I have to deal with all of this,” she said.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.