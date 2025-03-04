New deputy FBI director Dan Bongino previously called for imprisoning Democrats

This story originally appeared on NPR.

For more than 100 years, the role of FBI deputy director has been filled by a career agent with previous bureau experience and an insider’s understanding of day-to-day operations of federal law enforcement. As the FBI’s own website puts it, the deputy director “oversees all FBI domestic and international investigative and intelligence activities.”

In a break with tradition, the Trump administration instead tapped Dan Bongino, a former U.S. Secret Service agent turned pro-Trump influencer.

For the last several years Bongino has ranted against the FBI on his podcast, saying it should be “disbanded immediately” and calling agents “thugs.” Bongino will now help run federal law enforcement as the number two official at the FBI, behind Director Kash Patel.

Patel himself has expressed a number of conspiratorial and hard-right views and is the first FBI director to win confirmation with the support of only one political party.

Given Bongino’s role as a right-wing political commentator, his podcast monologues provide a unique blueprint to understanding how he might approach his role as one of the top law enforcement officials in the country, with vast powers to initiate and guide criminal investigations. To analyze Bongino’s views, NPR reviewed more than a thousand videos posted by “The Dan Bongino Show.”

On his show, Bongino embraced conspiracy theories about supposed complicity of the FBI in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack; called for investigating and imprisoning former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden; and discussed his own belief in the “spirit realm” and his view that some Democrats were infected with “demon energy.”

The FBI declined to comment.

Bongino called FBI agents ‘thugs,’ recommended the elimination of the bureau

Bongino, like Trump, has embraced the narrative that the FBI was “weaponized” against conservatives. His views intensified after the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022 for classified documents that were allegedly improperly withheld.

“The FBI is a fully now corrupt organization,” Bongino told his audience in September 2022. “This agency serves no good purpose anymore. The agency needs to be disbanded.”

Bongino called former FBI Director Christopher Wray, whom Trump appointed in 2017, a “jack-booted thug” and “totalitarian despot.” But he did not limit his criticism to just FBI leadership.

Bongino has repeatedly called for the FBI to be eliminated, its agents to be “screened” for loyalty and political bias, and mass firings.

“The only thing that is going to stop the FBI from doing what they’re doing now, which is become full-time activists and bouncers, in many cases, thugs for the Democrat party, is imposing real material losses on them. Fire everyone involved in this stuff. Everyone – no excuses. Disband the entity. It is the only way at this point.”

The Dan Bongino Show, Sept. 26, 2022

Bongino has also suggested that FBI employees could “be criminally and civilly responsible for,” in his view, “crushing” Americans’ civil liberties.

Bongino told his audience in another episode that the FBI had turned the United States into a “police state,” which he compared to dictatorial regimes around the world. He also warned that Americans could eventually face mass “systemic violence” from the government.