Crozer-Chester still needs a hospital operator. What does that mean for reopening plans?
During a virtual town hall with the property’s new owner, comments were disabled, and all resident questions were funneled through a moderator.
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Chariot Allaire Partners, the new owner of the former Crozer-Chester Medical Center property, is working with Penn Medicine to plan out health care services at the main campus, the company announced at a virtual town hall Wednesday night.
But after a months-long, “extensive outreach effort” to health care providers in the region and beyond, no entity — including Penn Medicine — has yet agreed to operate the hospital in Upland.
“We cannot promise any outcome, but our hope is to have more clarity on this process to restore a sustainable path of health care for the residents of Delaware County and specifically southern Delaware County in the first quarter of 2027,” said Yoel Polack, founder and principal of Chariot Equities.
Likewise, no suitors have stepped forward to provide behavioral health care at the west campus formerly known as the Community Campus in Chester.
Although Polack shared aspirations of using the north campus, which is the current location of the historic Old Main building, for “complementary medical uses,” he said that plan hinges on finding an entity to run the hospital.
“If we don’t end up moving fast enough or being successful on the main campus, we are also making sure that to plan for alternative uses [for the north campus] that would be beneficial to the municipality and to the region with this large swath of land that we believe could be used very productively for the community and the larger Delaware County,” Polack said.
It is unclear how the community felt about these updates. The Zoom comments were disabled and resident questions were funneled through a moderator.
While the hospital and its adjacent campuses are still far from reopening, a free medical clinic could begin offering primary care inside an old office space on the main campus as early as March, if all goes to plan.
Neumann University submitted a grant application to the Independence Blue Cross Foundation, detailing the private Catholic university’s desire to use nurse practitioner students and faculty to oversee visits.
The Independence Blue Cross Foundation reviewed the application Oct. 15. Judy Neubauer, associate dean of the graduate nursing program at Neumann University, said she expects to hear good news on whether the project will receive funding.
“It’s a unique opportunity for the nurse practitioner students to learn in an environment where many of the residents don’t have the funds or the means to be able to seek medical care outside of their local community,” Neubauer said. “Our hope is that Neumann will be able to take this model that we’re using and duplicate it in other places that also lack access to care.”
From Crozer closure to Chariot Allaire reopening? How we got here
Crozer-Chester Medical Center was once the crown jewel of Crozer Health, a four-hospital health system in Delaware County that closed for good in May 2025, turning Pennsylvania’s second-densest county into a health care desert.
Prospect Medical Holdings, Crozer Health’s former owner, sold its most valuable real estate assets during bankruptcy proceedings last summer.
The Upper Darby School District bought Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill. KQT Aikens Partners purchased Springfield Hospital in Springfield and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park.
Chariot Equities and Allaire Health Services finalized its acquisition of Crozer-Chester Medical Center in January.
In April, Chariot Allaire Partners announced its plans to “rightsize” the inpatient hospital to one-tenth of its size, find an operator and reopen the 64-acre campus in a phased approach.
Although Polack acknowledged at the time that it could take up to three years to reopen, accomplishing that goal appears to have been easier said than done.
Polack on Wednesday said it is not for a lack of trying.
“We’ve been expending significant resources, financial [and] our staff, to restore health care at this site and we continue to remain committed to that goal,” Polack said. “I will say that it is not fully up to us. We are doing our part, but it requires partnership from other organizations.”
Dr. Arthur Klein, chief health care advisor to Chariot Allaire Partners, said current conditions within the health industry, such as increases in labor and supply costs, shortages in healthcare workers and the impacts of President Donald Trump’s “big beautiful bill” have complicated the timeline of the reopening process.
Klein said Chariot Allaire Partners has zeroed in on creating a plan that includes emergency care, cardiology, oncology, neuroscience and behavioral health care. However, Klein stated the hospital will likely not have labor and delivery services, citing costs and staffing concerns.
Ultimately, Klein said that planning progress “has been really extraordinary over the last six months.”
“The limiting factor for us, which is going to determine the rapidity with which we can restore services and ensure that they’re high quality is we have to make sure with all of this planning we can make sure that we have the right physicians and the right medical providers who can do this,” Klein said.
What’s next for the Crozer-Chester campus
Polack said Chariot Allaire Partners has been in contact with state officials about Crozer-Chester, which it hopes will help “drive the process forward.”
“The government is appropriately concerned about who the primary operator on the campus is going to be,” Klein said.
In addition to finding an operator, Polack said Chariot Allaire Partners is still evaluating the renovation plan, which will be driven by the services that the health care provider chooses to offer.
Until that is finalized, there is no final renovation estimate.
Klein also mentioned that community feedback has been taken into account with regard to the search for an operator.
“We’ve heard loud and clear that you do not trust for-profit health care that would take funds away from the primary mission of delivering health care and we’ve been very sensitive to that as part of our mission, part of our planning and part of the dialogue we’ve had with providers,” Klein said.
He said what happened to the community as it relates to Crozer closing was “traumatic.”
“And so for us, it’s not only finding the operator of choice, it’s not only deciding what array of services are critical, feasible and sustainable, but it’s also convincing people on the patient side and on the provider side who found other homes and other resources to trust us, to trust our operator and come back,” Klein said.
While much of the conversation was focused on health services, Chariot Allaire Partners provided an update on the status of the Old Main building, the former home of Crozer Theological Seminary where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. attended.
According to Dave Kelso, who is leading the restoration work on behalf of Chariot Allaire Partners, important items related to King’s stay, such as the door to his dorm room, have been moved and stored on the property for safekeeping.
“Nothing that was removed from the building has left that property,” Kelso said. “It is all still there.”
Kelso said while the wood in the building is in “really nice” shape, “the mortar is pouring out of the walls like sand.” He said there is also the threat of fire.
“The problem is you have two- or three-feet thick walls with another four inches of horsehair plaster on the inside,” Kelso said. “You have no way to mitigate the issues that are behind that horsehair plaster. So therein lies the challenge with the building — whether we talk about moving it, trying to preserve it, whatever the case — the challenges will absolutely be there.”
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