Cyberthieves trick a Central Jersey town into wiring them $26 million, mayor says
Residents of Cranbury Township only learned about the September heist last week.
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Cyberthieves stole $26 million in housing funds from Cranbury Township, New Jersey, in September, according to a message posted last week on the municipality’s website.
In the post, Mayor Lisa Knierim described a sophisticated financial theft involving the wire transfer of funds meant for the purchase of property for the township’s affordable housing program. Law enforcement officials in Central Jersey are working with the FBI to solve the crime.
Knierim said law enforcement was working around the clock to recover the money. So far, she said that “investigators have successfully frozen assets totaling nearly $17.3 million.”
During a crowded meeting at the public library Monday night, Knierim said her heart is “broken,” telling residents, “your anger is valid.”
She said “a lack of oversight and a severe clerical error had led to the fraudulent wire transfer.
After some residents expressed anger that township officials had withheld information about the theft for several weeks, Police Chief Giuseppe DeChiara said he feared the effort to find the thieves and recover the funds would have been compromised if the theft was immediately made public. To that end, he had issued a confidentiality directive to all employees of Cranbury Township.
DeChiara said while most of the stolen money had been recovered, $9 million was still unaccounted for.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Cranbury has a $5 million insurance policy, but it’s unclear how much of the missing money the township could recoup.
In a written statement, the mayor said the township, which has approximately 4,000 residents, is “actively working with our insurance carriers to evaluate potential recovery options.”
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