Coronavirus update: Philly restaurants can now take in-person orders

Updated at 3:25 p.m.

Pennsylvania had 446 new positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a 0.62% increase in total cases over the previous day. Over the past seven days, the commonwealth has recorded an increase of 5,467 cases, or 8.12%.

The state has recorded 72,778 positive cases.

Statewide, Pennsylvania has a total of 5,163 deaths resulting from COVID-19. The Department of Health says this is the result of “continued work to reconcile data from various sources,” and that the deaths have occurred “over the past several weeks.”

Philadelphia reported 97 new positives Tuesday. The city has recorded 21,738 cases so far, and 1,243 deaths.